It happened! Billy Idol and Supla meet and post a photo together

The meeting happened! Billy Idol and supple met on the night of this Thursday (8).

The British punk star was introduced to the son of Eduardo Suplicy backstage at his show in São Paulo.

As we tell you here, Idol said he “would love to meet” Supla after finding out that the singer was inspired by his look and that he couldn’t find him at Rock in Rio in 1991.

Billy Idol and Supla finally meet

The meeting seems to have been quite special, as Idol appears to be quite happy in the photo next to Supla.

The Brazilian shared the image on all his social networks and, in the caption, wrote:

We finally met! We love you.

Idol also shared the image and wrote that he was in São Paulo along with Supla.

Suplicy’s son still enjoyed the legendary artist’s show and took the opportunity to meet some fans who were in the audience.

Billy Idol at Rock in Rio

Billy Idol will arrive in Rio de Janeiro this Friday (9) to perform at Rock in Rio on the day dedicated to Emo and Punk. In his repertoire, there should be no shortage of classics like “Dancing With Myself” and “Eyes Without A Face”.

In addition to the musician, the festival’s stages will receive long-awaited international attractions such as avril Lavigne, fall out Boy and green Day.

