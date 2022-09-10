Itaú launches a new card for high-income customers

Itaú launched a new credit card, called The One, the card has the Mastercard brand and is made of metal. With an annual fee of R$ 4 thousand, it is possible to have exemption depending on the use and investments in the institution.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

This segment of the bank already has almost 1.3 million customers and the target audience for the new card will be 10% to 15% of this base. Itaú has been shifting its cards to the Personnalité segment for a long time. The bank is transforming all cards that were platinum to black and now has four options:

Card without annual fee;

Card with miles;

Card with cashback;

The One.

the card of Itau was developed in partnership with customers, who shared experiences for the creation of the product. About 400 customers helped choose what was most important and received a card before anyone else.

What is the purpose of the new Itaú card?

According to Rubens Fogli, card director at Itaú, the first objective of this group of clients was a good points program. This card gives you three points per dollar spent, or 3.5 points for international purchases. The second option was the benefits.

For this reason, Personnalité created a new concierge service for The One, called The Assistant. It has some advantages:

Exclusive personal service;

Discounts on luxury brands;

Access to restaurants;

International events;

Customized travel itineraries

The card offers a 20% discount on the purchase of airline tickets within the Personnalité app;

Unlimited airport lounges;

Facilities for renting jets and helicopters.

What does the bank say about the news?

Adriana dos Santos, director of Personnalité, informed that the segment already has 30% of the market, but it is changing over the years to adapt to changes and maintain leadership. Personnalité has 230 exclusive branches with a flow of almost 300,000 customers per month at physical points.

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

Santos revealed that the investment center is already occupying 90% of the advisors’ agenda. The space has well-being actions, such as lectures, artistic exhibitions and wine tasting.

The service is being digitized, but the client prefers to sit at the table, get a second opinion and have certified advisors. Ion, the group’s investment platform, already has more than 2,000 investment specialists, receiving the entire Personnalité base.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.