Ivan Lins changes lyrics to criticize fascism

During the tribute to the 37 years of Rock in Rio, on the fifth day of the festival, Ivan Lins took the Sunset stage and changed the lyrics of his song “Começar de Novo” to criticize fascism.

“Without your ghost. Without your frame. Without your dominion. Without your props. Without your fascism. Without your scum”, he sang.

In the original lyrics, the musician says: “Without your claws. Always so safe. Without your ghost. Without your frame. Without your props. Without your dominance. Without your spurs. Without your fascination”.

Next to him, the singer Xamã also used the moment to make an improvised rap and asked the public to vote consciously.

This year is a conscious vote. Conscious vote for general Shaman

In addition to Xamã and Ivan Lins, other singers such as Alceu Valença, Elba Ramalho, Liniker, Blitz, Luísa Sonza and others will also perform at the venue.

Earlier, on the Mundo stage, Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of the band Capital Inicial, extolled democracy and was ‘proud’ of the cursing against President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL).

“Long live Brazilian democracy! There will be no coup!”, extolled Dinho, before singing “Que País é esse”.

“It must be said that ignorance and violence will not pass,” added the vocalist.

Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos

Public arrives for a day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

1 / 12

Audience arrives for the 5th day

Audience arrives for a day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Public took great care in the look for the emo day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

two / 12

Audience fancies the look

Public took great care in the look for the emo day at Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 12

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Di Ferrero performs at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 12

Di Ferrero

Singer Di Ferrero opened the presentations on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

5 / 12

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 12

Isabeli Fontana and her son Zion

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley's concert at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

7 / 12

Malu Rodrigues

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley’s concert at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 12

Jão on the Sunset stage

Singer Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 12

Fans of Jan

Public on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain - Filipe Pavão/UOL

10 / 12

queue for the drinking fountain

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain

Filipe Pavão/UOL

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 12

Initial Capital

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 12

Initial Capital Fans

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

