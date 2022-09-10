Ivan Lins changes lyrics to criticize fascism

During the tribute to the 37 years of Rock in Rio, on the fifth day of the festival, Ivan Lins took the Sunset stage and changed the lyrics of his song “Começar de Novo” to criticize fascism.
“Without your ghost. Without your frame. Without your dominion. Without your props. Without your fascism. Without your scum”, he sang.
In the original lyrics, the musician says: “Without your claws. Always so safe. Without your ghost. Without your frame. Without your props. Without your dominance. Without your spurs. Without your fascination”.
Next to him, the singer Xamã also used the moment to make an improvised rap and asked the public to vote consciously.
This year is a conscious vote. Conscious vote for general Shaman
In addition to Xamã and Ivan Lins, other singers such as Alceu Valença, Elba Ramalho, Liniker, Blitz, Luísa Sonza and others will also perform at the venue.
Earlier, on the Mundo stage, Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of the band Capital Inicial, extolled democracy and was ‘proud’ of the cursing against President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL).
“Long live Brazilian democracy! There will be no coup!”, extolled Dinho, before singing “Que País é esse”.
“It must be said that ignorance and violence will not pass,” added the vocalist.
Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos
1 / 12
Audience arrives for the 5th day
Audience arrives for a day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães / UOL
two / 12
Audience fancies the look
Public took great care in the look for the emo day at Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães / UOL
3 / 12
Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley
Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
4 / 12
Di Ferrero
Singer Di Ferrero opened the presentations on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
5 / 12
Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio
ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.
6 / 12
Isabeli Fontana and her son Zion
Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 12
Malu Rodrigues
Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley’s concert at Rock in Rio
ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.
8 / 12
Jão on the Sunset stage
Singer Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
9 / 12
Fans of Jan
Public on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 12
queue for the drinking fountain
Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain
Filipe Pavão/UOL
11 / 12
Initial Capital
Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
12 / 12
Initial Capital Fans
Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial on the fifth day of Rock in Rio