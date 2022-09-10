Ivan Lins changes lyrics to criticize fascism

During the tribute to the 37 years of Rock in Rio, on the fifth day of the festival, Ivan Lins took the Sunset stage and changed the lyrics of his song “Começar de Novo” to criticize fascism.

“Without your ghost. Without your frame. Without your dominion. Without your props. Without your fascism. Without your scum”, he sang.

In the original lyrics, the musician says: “Without your claws. Always so safe. Without your ghost. Without your frame. Without your props. Without your dominance. Without your spurs. Without your fascination”.

Next to him, the singer Xamã also used the moment to make an improvised rap and asked the public to vote consciously.

This year is a conscious vote. Conscious vote for general Shaman

In addition to Xamã and Ivan Lins, other singers such as Alceu Valença, Elba Ramalho, Liniker, Blitz, Luísa Sonza and others will also perform at the venue.

Earlier, on the Mundo stage, Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of the band Capital Inicial, extolled democracy and was ‘proud’ of the cursing against President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL).

“Long live Brazilian democracy! There will be no coup!”, extolled Dinho, before singing “Que País é esse”.

“It must be said that ignorance and violence will not pass,” added the vocalist.

Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos