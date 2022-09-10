Jade Picon opens the game and reveals unusual backstage in the recordings of “Travessia”

During last Friday (9), the actress Jade Picon participated in “PodDelas”, Podcast presented by Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki. During the chat, the famous revealed that she went through a very tense moment before recording her first scene for the soap opera “Travessia”.

Even having prepared herself, the artist ended up feeling insecure on the day of the recordings. “I was really nervous, I didn’t know what it was like. Of course I had already asked questions to the production, but I didn’t know how I was going to feel. I woke up, and it felt like someone had died. I said: ‘Help, God ‘. I was still alone, I didn’t have my manager, my best friend, nothing.” she vented.

The influencer also commented on the preparation process to get the role in the global work. “I spent months being prepared, I really prepared myself. It’s not just memorizing text. I have an ease with it, but I was feeling prepared. I went to Angra and I was nervous. When you do something for the first time, you don’t know how it will be“, said.

The former participant of “Big Brother Brasil”, who will play Chiara in the plot, ended the matter revealing that she feels very welcomed by the cast and by Glória Perez, author of the work. “Inside, I feel very welcomed, very supported, both by the production and the cast.”she said.