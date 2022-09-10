Jade Picon reveals moment of distress with Cássia Kis and vents

Jade Picon opened up the situation involving one of the biggest names in Brazilian dramaturgy

Jade Picon returned to the subject of social media after being cast to participate in the soap opera ‘Travessia’, Globo’s 9 pm serial that should premiere next month. During an interview with the podcast ‘Poddelas’, on Friday (09), the famous spoke about her preparation for the plot.

In ‘Travessia’, which is nothing more than the ex-BBB’s first soap opera, she will play opposite a strong cast, with names such as: Grazi Massafera, Humberto Martins, Chay Suede and Cássia Kis, one of the biggest names in the dramaturgy of the Brazil.

In her speech, Jade Picon said she was tense when recording scenes with the star who has been on the screen for years for the first time. “There was a scene that I recorded recently, which was with Cássia Kis, who is a great actress, very renowned!”, began the young woman.

“My father is Humberto Martins, my mother is Grazi Massafera, we end the podcast here, thank you very much!”, joked Leo Picon’s sister.

In the interview, the influencer gave details of the scenes she recorded with Cássia Kis. “It was a one-take scene. And it was a lot of things that were supposed to happen, several things happening at the same time and it kind of started with me ”, said the famous, emphasizing that her thinking was in not making mistakes.

“It was a scene where I said: ‘Damn, I’m not going to miss’”, said Jade Picon, exposing the pressure of recording alongside renowned TV names. In ‘Travessia’, the actress will play young Chiara.