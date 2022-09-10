Jade’s team mistreat journalists at RIR and the actress leaves a bad impression

Jade Picon’s visit to Doritos’ stand at Rock in Rio on Friday night (9/9) was marked by stress and displeasure between the actress’ team and journalists. These professionals received out-of-tune orders, given by a member of the artist’s team, regarding dealing with her in the interviews. “If you ask more than two questions, I’ll take her out”, they warned.

Jade, fully armored, lasted no more than five minutes in space and was abruptly withdrawn. Minutes later, with no way out, she had to go through the same place, but ran from the press leaving the worst of impressions.

Jade Picon (Credits: AgNews)

Jade Picon, as is known, is one of the bets of Travessia, a soap opera by Glória Perez that will replace Pantanal as of October. In the work, she will be Chiara, adopted daughter of the character played by Humberto Martins. A spoiled and manipulative girl used to having everything she wants, she soon becomes interested in Ari, played by Chay Suede.

