James Bond-themed superyacht sinks off the coast of Greece

A 46-meter-long superyacht, which has the special detail of being themed around the James Bond movies, sank off the coast of Greece after hitting rocks at the end of last week, according to the local coast guard.

The vessel, which is registered to a Swiss businessman and bears the symbol of the big screen secret agent 007, flew a British flag and sank less than 15 meters off the coast of Kolona Bay.

According to the Daily Mail, the region’s Coast Guard was called when the vessel began to sink and evacuated the five occupants to safety.

“The Coast Guard was immediately alerted and sent assistance at night. The next morning, we established an anti-pollution perimeter, but there is no sign of a diesel leak at the site,” the agency said in a statement.

The yacht’s captain said a problem with the GPS caused the vessel to go the wrong way and crash into rocks shortly before reaching shore.

Although the accident was recorded on Friday (2), the yacht took two days to be almost completely submerged.

Ship took two days to sink completely off the coast of Greece Image: cyclades24.gr/Video playback

An investigation was opened to investigate the causes of the accident.

The vessel was built in 2006 by the company Aegean Yachts and is the third largest ever produced by the brand. In addition to the 007 logo, the vessel has its own heliport, which can accommodate up to 10 passengers and five crew members.