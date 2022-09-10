Jão sings ‘suspended in the air’ and remembers Rock in Rio from 1985 when paying tribute to Cazuza in an exaggerated show | Rock in Rio 2022

Lyrics about intense and (almost always) unsuccessful loves. Crying fans singing in chorus and remembering their own pain in the elbows. Performances by the singer, who dances, jumps, sits on the floor and climbs on the table. References to Cazuza (1958-1990), declared inspiration of the 27-year-old musician.

But on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio this Friday (9), the last part was more prominent. Jão dedicated a good part of his presentation to a tribute to Cazuza, who recalled the artist’s historic participation in the 1985 edition of the festival, in his final moments in front of Barão Vermelho.

1 of 2 Jão performs on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcelo Sa Barretto/Agnews Jão performs on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcelo Sa Barretto/Agnews

With an orchestra of more than 20 musicians on stage, Jão appeared on a platform suspended in the air, in the middle of the audience and covered by a white veil, to sing “Exagerado”.

There is even something exaggerated in the musician’s performance, who seems to know his fans well and deliver everything they want. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Still on the air, Jão amended the idol’s usual hits: “Codinome Beija-Flor”, “Time doesn’t stop”, “Pro dia Nascer Feliz”.

Jão welcomes Cazuza’s mother on stage at Rock in Rio

After the last one, he received Lucinha Araújo, mother of Cazuza. “May the day be born happy for everyone, for Brazil, for you, for the smart kids”, she said, quoting, in her own way, a phrase said by her son at the 1985 festival.

Jão pays tribute to Cazuza and sings the singer’s hit at Rock in Rio

In the first half and at the end of the show, Jão presented the mellow hits from his third album, “Pirata” (2021), which has sold-out shows across Brazil – the singer is one of the best-selling pop names in the country today.

“Idiota” closed the setlist in a chorus so big from the audience, you could barely hear the singer’s voice.

In “Boys and Girls”, he raised a flag of bisexual pride. “I hope that today you feel very safe and comfortable to be who you really are,” she had told the audience shortly before.