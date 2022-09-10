Jão sings ‘suspended in the air’ and remembers Rock in Rio from 1985 when paying tribute to Cazuza in an exaggerated show | Rock in Rio 2022

Some elements are never lacking in the show of the pop idol Jão.

Lyrics about intense and (almost always) unsuccessful loves. Crying fans singing in chorus and remembering their own pain in the elbows. Performances by the singer, who dances, jumps, sits on the floor and climbs on the table. References to Cazuza (1958-1990), declared inspiration of the 27-year-old musician.

But on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio this Friday (9), the last part was more prominent. Jão dedicated a good part of his presentation to a tribute to Cazuza, who recalled the artist’s historic participation in the 1985 edition of the festival, in his final moments in front of Barão Vermelho.

1 of 2 Jão performs on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcelo Sa Barretto/Agnews Jão performs on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcelo Sa Barretto/Agnews

With an orchestra of more than 20 musicians on stage, Jão appeared on a platform suspended in the air, covered by a white veil and in the middle of the audience, to sing “Exagerado”.

There is even something exaggerated in the musician’s performance, who seems to know his fans well and deliver everything they want, without fear of sounding corny. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Still on the air, Jão amended the idol’s usual hits: “Codinome Beija-Flor”, “Time doesn’t stop”, “Pro dia Nascer Feliz”.

Jão welcomes Cazuza’s mother on stage at Rock in Rio

After the last one, he received Lucinha Araújo, mother of Cazuza. “May the day be born happy for everyone, for Brazil, for you, for the smart guys”, she said, quoting, in her own way, a phrase said by her own son at the 1985 festival.

Jão pays tribute to Cazuza and sings the singer’s hit at Rock in Rio

In the first half and at the end of the show, Jão presented the mellow hits from his third album, “Pirata” (2021), which has sold-out shows across Brazil – the singer is one of the best-selling pop names in the country today.

“Idiota” closed the setlist in such a huge chorus of fans, you could barely hear the singer’s voice.

2 of 2 Jão on the Sunset Stage with the full moon in the background — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Jão on the Sunset Stage with the full moon in the background — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

In “Boys and Girls”, he raised a bisexual pride flag. “I hope that today you feel very safe and comfortable to be who you really are: free. Express yourself, dance, cry, kiss, whatever you want”, he had told the audience, shortly before.