Jeep announces three new electric models, including the Avenger

The Jeep Avenger has been called by some the mini-Compass, due to its similarities to the average SUV. Jeep/Disclosure

Jeep has just announced a new plan for its new generation of 4xe (new 4X4) electric vehicles. With it, the brand aims to become the leader in the electric SUV segment.

The plan was presented on the Jeep YouTube channel. He foresees the introduction of three new all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025. They are the Recon, Wagoneer and Avenger models, which is being called the mini Compass.

In addition, the new schedule calls for 50% of Jeep’s sales to be all-electric models by 2030 in the US and 100% of sales by the same date in Europe.

“Boosted by the success of our electrified 4xe portfolio in North America and Europe, we are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, aiming to become the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world. This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure that millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect. Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun.” Christian. Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand.

Jeep has already released the first information and images of three of its new electric SUVs: the new Jeep Recon, a new Wagoneer and the new Jeep Avenger.

Jeep Recon

With a North American launch initially, the Recon will be one of the brand’s first new electric SUVs. It will be offered exclusively with a BEV battery and with off-road capability including:

One-touch powertop and removable doors and windows;

The state-of-the-art Uconnect system, including detailed travel guides for the most significant off-road trails;

Jeep Selec-Terrain traction system, e-locker axle technology, underbody protection, tow hooks and extreme off-road tires.

“The all-new all-electric Jeep Recon can traverse the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the US, and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back into town and recharge.” Christian Meunier

This global SUV will be presented to the public next year and production will begin in 2024 in North America. Customers in the US will be able to pre-order the model from early 2023. It will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.

Recon production will begin in 2024 Recon will have off-road capability

Electric Jeep Wagoneer

Jeep’s Wagoneer family will be complemented with a new all-electric SUV. Codenamed Wagoneer S, the vehicle will have a 4X4 capacity and a BEV battery, which will offer a range of 644 kilometers on a single charge, in addition to a power of 600hp.

Its exterior design will be marked by an LED-illuminated grille.

“We will delight our customers with a premium, highly efficient SUV loaded with high quality technology and design, offering 4×4 capability, high performance, fast acceleration and a target range of 400 miles on a single charge,” added Meunier. Christian Meunier

The new Wagoneer BEV will follow the same deadlines as the Recon.

Wagoneer BEV will have a target range of 644 kilometers Exterior design will be marked by an LED-illuminated grille

Jeep Avenger

By the end of this year, Jeep plans to have 100% of the SUV portfolio electrified in almost all European markets.

To this end, the brand will present four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025. The first model of this onslaught is the new, all-electric Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV. It will be positioned under the Jeep Renegade and will be produced at the factory in Poland. In Brazil, this model has been called the mini Compass, due to the similarities with the average Jeep model.

With a targeted electric range of 400 kilometers, this new SUV promises to deliver a modern and technological interior.

“The new Avenger will offer Jeep brand functionality that is well suited to the European market. This modern, fun and emotional SUV will appeal to an increasing number of customers looking for a slick, compact, modern and all-electric Jeep-branded alternative to the players current” Antonella Bruno, Head of Jeep Europe at Stellantis.

The Jeep Avenger will debut during the Paris Motor Show press day on October 17, with reservations opening for customers that same day. The launch is scheduled in Europe for early 2023.

Avenger launch is already planned for early next year New premium SUV will debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17

Brazil and South America

Jeep’s electrification agenda also expands to Brazil and the region.

The first step has already been taken here with the launch of the Compass 4xe Plug-in Hybrid in April 2022. A second 4xe model will soon arrive in the country. There is a great chance that the Avenger model will arrive in Brazil, perhaps not in the 100% electric version, but in a hybrid configuration that is yet to be released.

The brand claims to be attentive to the demands of the electric market in Brazil and South America and guarantees that many news will come.

