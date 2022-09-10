Jenny Miranda counters Thammy and threatens to expose their history

Just the announcement of Bia Miranda as a participant in the Paiol of A Fazenda 14 for a big problem to arise in Gretchen’s family. Jenny Miranda, considered “daughter of heart” of the queen of the roll, did not like the comment made by Thammy in a publication of the column LeoDias denying kinship and saying that she and her daughter want media. That’s how the broth spilled and Jenny threatened to expose everything behind this story.

“Since it is so, let your will be done”, wrote Jenny Miranda, irritated by what was said by the councilor of São Paulo. “Tell everyone where you met me, who you met me with and how you met your wife. Isn’t that what you want? So let’s play fair, the truth. Let’s talk about the whole beginning of the story, without taking away from it”, she continued.

Thammy Miranda and Bia Miranda (Reproduction) Thammy Miranda and Bia Miranda (Reproduction) 1 – Alessandra and Thammy Miranda Alessandra and Thammy MirandaIude and Gabriel Siqueira/Image courtesy of Metrópoles Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Andressa Ferreira and Thammy Miranda Andressa Ferreira, Thammy Miranda and BentoReproduction / Instagram Jenny Miranda and Bia Miranda (Reproduction) Jenny Miranda and Bia Miranda (Reproduction)Jenny Miranda and Bia Miranda (Reproduction) Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Jenny-Miranda-Gretchen Jenny Miranda would have been “adopted” by Gretchen after a quick romance with Thammy MirandaReproduction / Instagram Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Metrópoles 4 partner advertising Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction)Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is in A Fazenda (Reproduction) 0

Bia Miranda’s mother, with whom she is even fighting, says that who is actually wanting to appear is Thammy himself. “There is the person who called me in private and said that dirty clothes are washed at home, that it is not to be taken to the media. The story wasn’t even about you until you got involved. I think the one who wants to appear is you. That’s what you want, so let’s go,” Jenny threatened.

Start of the bullshit!

Thammy Miranda did not react positively to the headlines relating Bia Miranda as her niece or granddaughter of Gretchen and made a point of summarizing that she has only two little nieces, thus, the only two granddaughters of the “queen of the roll”.

“Hey, my two nieces are smaller, how are they going to get into The Farm? One is 2 years old and the other is 2 and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” he wrote in the news about the fight between Bia Miranda and her mother Jenny.

Before the mother-daughter scandal, many people weren’t even aware of Jenny’s existence. She, in this case, is Thammy’s former ex-affair.

Even with the end, the influencer continued with a strong relationship with her ex-mother-in-law. Jenny considers Gretchen her mother at heart, but the truth is, she was never adopted.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.