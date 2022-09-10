Jessie J enjoys the beach after concert at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Jessie J chose a red bathing suit and a white canga to enjoy the sunny day in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

After the beach, Jessie J headed to the hotel, where she enjoyed the pool area with her boyfriend, dancer and choreographer Max Pham Nguyen.

2 of 4 Jessie J enjoys the beach after concert at Rock in Rio — Photo: DELSON SILVA/AgNews Jessie J enjoys the beach after a show at Rock in Rio — Photo: DELSON SILVA/AgNews

“Who’s here just to hear ‘Price Tag’?”, asked Jessie J, seriously, near the end of her show this Thursday (8) at Rock in Rio 2022. Seeing a sea of ​​hands raised, she amended, laughing. : “So this song is dedicated to everyone but you.”

This joke (and the perfect timing with which it was told) sums up the singer’s show, the last one on the Sunset Stage on this fourth day of the festival. Still singing too well and emotional beyond measure, Jessie added to her popstar version a good bit of braggadocio.

The singer opened the show with “Do it like a dude”, a song in which she says she can do everything a guy can do. It is one of the heaviest rockers in the repertoire, largely due to the presence of Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato. In addition to playing with her, the musician from Mato Grosso do Sul performs with Silk Sonic, a duo formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak that won four Grammys this year.