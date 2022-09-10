Job market: how is it currently?

Today, many people claim not to have economic opportunities when they enter the labor market. One of the things we hear most nowadays is the expression that says that the Marketplace is increasingly “saturated”, used to say that the market is increasingly demanding, dynamic and competitive.

What is the job market?

We can define it as the relationship between the employer and the employee, that is, between those who offer a vacancy and those who are looking for opportunities, where these people are inserted in a “market” trying to negotiate their workforce, your job. However, within this market, there are several factors that can end up contributing to competitiveness, such as the level of qualification of the workforce and the large number of people looking for the same vacancy due to the number of unemployed in Brazil.

How is the job market currently?

At the moment, it is constantly changing. After the pandemic, many factors ended up directly interfering with the current job market, such as home-office work (digitally), in addition to the very high number of unemployed people.

This number in recent years is so high that many experts say that Brazil has been facing a crisis in the job market, which ends up causing greater competition. Therefore, the search for prominence in this medium becomes essential.

How to stand out in the job market today?

Currently, entering the market is not easy, but it is also not something that people need to be afraid of. Therefore, here are some tips for those who wish to enter the job market well prepared and safe.

First, it is super important that the individual studies and knows well about the reality of the existing competition. In addition, it is also essential that the candidate prepares a good resume, as it is something that attracts a lot of attention and the most important document for a hiring.

Working on self-knowledge and showing your differentials are also tips that can help ensure you stand out from others. Finally, being always informed about the job market and its characteristics is essential for anyone looking for a profession.