Jojo Todynho complains about her husband’s behavior and is experiencing a crisis in her marriage | famous

maybe the wedding of Jojo Todynho is coming to an end. At least, that’s what some journalists are saying out there. Rumors of a crisis in the marriage of the singer and her husband, the military Lucas Souza, strengthened this Friday (09). While Jojo has already made public complaints in jest, things may be getting a little more concrete.

Through Instagram, the journalist Matheus Baldi hinted that Jojo Todynho’s marriage was going from bad to worse. When opening a box of questions, the communicator received a question: “Is it true that the controversial singer is in a difficult moment in her relationship with her husband?”. He quickly promised: “Hey guys, I’ll tell you everything I know”.

Then he exposed the problematic situation. “So, what they explained to me is that the two like each other a lot, but that for some time now she has been complaining to some close people that he is no longer the same person,” he began. “He’s always been very kind, polite, but he hasn’t been treating her so well, he’s even been a little rude to her, and she’s been sad about it.”

It does not stop there. “And that sometimes he has the idea of ​​wanting to go out alone, go to parties, anyway, that she would have been upset. And the most curious thing is that she said that she never accepted this in other relationships, which is not her profile. But that she is not able to take an attitude, that she is also afraid of the judgments of the internet if she separates”, added Matheus Baldi.

Despite not mentioning the name of Jojo Todynho, the journalist gave a clue at the end of the video, playing an easy riddle for internet users. “Changing the subject, what do you call that chocolate milk that comes in the box?”, referring to the Toddynho drink.

In the comments, it is possible to see that the public killed the charade right away and made a point of giving an opinion. “I never swallowed this guy, I always thought his statements were false. I hope she can get out of this sucker,” wrote one fan. “Chocolate milk?” another follower dropped the guess. “Since when did she start to care what people think?” she questioned a third. In general, the comments are of full support to the artist.

