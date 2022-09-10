Jorge Braga’s lawyer says that ex-CEO has ‘expressive amounts’ to receive from Botafogo ‘for at least six months’

The CEO’s departure was not friendly at all. Jorge Braga of Botafogo, with both parties already manifesting themselves. In an interview this Friday (9/9) to the column “Panorama Esportivo”, from the newspaper “O Globo”, the executive’s lawyer, Rodrigo Cottagave more details about what is being charged.

According to him, there “significant amounts outstanding for at least six months” that Botafogo did not pay. Jorge Braga obtained in court the right to leave the club without fulfilling the contract, which would run until the first half of 2023.

– The reason for the termination was the breach of contractual obligations by SAF and John Textor, which puts the very existence of SAF Botafogo at risk. Among the various defaults we can mention the non-payment of funds and also the emptying of Jorge’s functions without any type of formalization. There are significant amounts outstanding for at least 6 months – said Cotta.

The lawyer also stated that he was trying to solve the problem without having to go to the Justicebut that all attempts were in vain.

– Yes, Jorge has always been 100% dedicated to Botafogo, and his biggest interest was in this project. There was even a final meeting between Jorge and Textor on Monday (29/08), but no formal proposal for a referral was made by the other party. We wait to enter the action only after the attempts have been exhausted. – assured Cotta.