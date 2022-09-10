José Leôncio makes a sad threat to Tadeu in Pantanal

José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) has always been a kind man, but often strict with his children, as he expects them to always do what is right, and this has caused some conflicts in his home that are about to take on a new proportion. In the next chapters of wetlandthe farmer will threaten Thaddeus (José Loreto) in a way that will make many people sad.

Tadeu had his life completely changed since he started dating Zefa (Paula Barbosa), but he had to get in line to follow the rules imposed by her, since she was very specific with the way she wanted to deal with everything and stating that she would only give it fully to him after the wedding. This generated friction between the couple, which even resulted in the young woman leaving for her old job on the farm of Tenório (Murilo Benício).

Tadeu tried to defend Zefa. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that it didn’t take long for her to come back and tell her very important information, but she ends up being discredited and making José Leôncio regret having believed in her, even wanting to send her away. Tadeu takes part in the defense of his beloved, causing the wrath of his father who threatens to disown him if he decides to leave with Zefa.

This threat makes Tadeu indignant, as he was only defending the woman he loves, and he feels wronged by all this, however, he will not change his position and will continue by Zefa's side, proving that he really loves her.