Justice determines blocking of accounts at Corinthians due to debt with ex-player

MFD Empreendimentos e Participações filed a lawsuit against Corinthians in court in February, charging a debt of more than one million reais related to the image rights of former steering wheel Douglas Augusto. In recent weeks, the group was granted the blocking of the club’s accounts to pay the debtaccording to the decision of Judge Luís Fernando Nardelli.

According to the journalist Perrone, from UOLthe company filed a lawsuit in the São Paulo Court to collect R$ 1,341,487.29 in relation to image rights for Douglas Augusto, sublicensed by it and not paid by the Parque São Jorge team – as MFD maintains in action.

The midfielder was hired in 2018 by Corinthians and sold to PAOK, from Greece, in 2019. In the time he was at Corinthians, he played 22 times, scored a goal and was sent off once.

The Corinthians club had already suffered a blockage regarding the same process this year, in the month of May. At the time, R$ 433,814.40 were found and pledged.

The club, through the press office to the Perrone’s blogstated that he will not comment on the matter at least until the process is concluded.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista does not comment on ongoing actions and, therefore, will not comment on the action referred to in the report”.

