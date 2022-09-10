Kabum will have 48 hours of exclusive discounts and free shipping throughout Brazil

Offers will be released on the 12th and 13th of September

O Kaboom! announced 48 hours of exclusive offers on the 12th and 13th of September. The event will be called “Prime Ninja Day” and will have exclusive discounts for subscribers to the “Prime Ninja”. A cumulative 10% discount coupon will also be offered to subscribers, in addition to Free shipping to all Brazil during the event.

There will be several technology items and games available in the store. O Kaboom released an exclusive list with a warm up for the Prime Ninja Dayshowing some of the products that will be on offer on the 12th and 13th.

Among the options that appear in the heater list we have DualSense control in multiple colors, TP-Link Archer C6 V3 Router, Logitech G29 Driving Force Steering Wheel, Xbox Series S|X Controller, XPG Core Reactor 850W Power Supply and much more.

10% coupon on KaBuM exclusive to Prime Ninja subscribers

The program subscribers Prime Ninja will have a coupon that offers 10% off selected items from the store, it will be valid from 10 am on Monday (12) on products. The exclusive use code will be “PRIMENINJADAY” and must be used at the time of finalizing the order.

For those who don’t know the Prime Ninjathe loyalty program of Kaboom! offers several advantages and benefits to its subscribers and is currently sold with duration of 12 months, costing R$ 233.10 in cash at PIX or in up to 9 interest-free installments of R$ 25.90.

Advantages of KaBuM’s Prime Ninja!

Subscriber benefits include exclusive year-round offers on selected products, the possibility to win double coupons for sweepstakes held by the store, in addition to prioritized service.

Discount on Shipping is also among the advantages of being Prime Ninja, residents of the State of São Paulo pay only R$ 5.99 on delivery of any purchase. Those who live outside São Paulo receive a R$ 5.00 discount on deliveries.

What are your expectations for the Prime Ninja Day? Are you already a subscriber to the program? Share in the comments with your opinion!

