Karoline was taken by surprise by Militão’s lawsuit, says lawyer

Influencer Karoline Lima, 26, was sued in court by her ex-boyfriend, football player Éder Militão, 24. In the action, the Real Madrid defender asks for R$ 45,000 in moral damages for publications she made on social media. when they were going through a crisis in their relationship. Militão alleges that Karoline’s posts would have incited other internet users to offend him. Facebook and Google are also named in the lawsuit.

According to Karoline’s defense, the digital influencer is “dismayed” and “impacted” after learning about the lawsuit.

“Karol didn’t know anything at all, we learned from the press. It was something we really didn’t expect. Karol is still dismayed, she doesn’t want to appear or manifest at the moment. She was not properly cited, the quote was sent to Éder’s house in Brazil. She is still absorbing everything, but we are already committed to preparing our defense”, said the lawyer.

Also according to the influencer’s defense, Militão wanted to “shut up” Karoline with the action, which was filed on June 30, days before the birth of Cecília, daughter of the former couple, and before they announced the end of the relationship.

Karol never wanted to harm Éder’s career, quite the opposite and all this will be demonstrated in our defense. said Karoline’s lawyer

The football player asks that his ex-girlfriend be prevented from posting insulting content about him on social media.

“Such nuisances are occurring constantly and unexpectedly through [Karol]which uses your personal account, through your profile and comments that are directed directly to the person of [Militão] in the aforementioned social network, exposing publications, videos, stories with the sole purpose of wearing down the image of [Militão]accompanied by a speech with a pejorative content”, says Militão’s defense, in a process obtained by the UOL Esporte.

In early July, Judge Eliana Adorno de Toledo Tavares rejected Militão’s request for urgent relief for the first time, because the athlete presented publications only from other people, and not from Karoline.

“In the present case, from the elements so far brought to the file, no publication or comment made by the defendant that culminated in inciting the conduct of third parties is extracted. .

Days later, the judge maintained the decision: “The messages were published by third parties and there is no comment or publication by the correspondent, so it is not possible to infer that it encourages users of the profiles to make such publications. possible to determine what is required”, explained the judge.

A virtual conciliation hearing between the ex-couple is scheduled for February 27, 2023.