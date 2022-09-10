Kate Middleton becomes first Princess of Wales since Diana







Kate Middleton photo: Reuters

King Charles III announced in his televised address on Friday that Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William and the current Duchess of Cambridge, will now be known as the Princess of Wales. She will be the first member of the royal family to hold the title since Princess Diana, her husband’s mother.

A source told the international outlet, however, that the new Princess of Wales “appreciates the history associated with this role, but understandably will want to look to the future as she forges her own path.”

In his first televised address to the nation since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, King Charles III confirmed that his son Prince William would inherit his title of Prince of Wales and his wife Kate would become Princess.

The king said, “Today, I am proud to name you [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been privileged to bear during much of my life and duty”.

“With Catherine at their side, our new Princes and Princesses of Wales, I know, will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the fringes to the center where vital help can be offered,” he added.

In his speech, the new king paid tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by saying he wanted to ‘express his love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad’.

As the King continued his speech, he paid tribute to his ‘dear wife’, the former Duchess of Cornwall and now Queen Consort Camilla, for her support. In a touching tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, the king said: “As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late father, I simply want to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”