Kate Middleton is seen for the first time since her death

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, was first seen in public after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch died yesterday, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge was photographed leaving Windsor Castle this afternoon. With a serious expression, Middleton drove a car while wearing big sunglasses, a black turtleneck blouse, pearl earrings and her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

She did not accompany Prince William to Balmoral Castle yesterday. According to several British media, the Duchess did not travel with William to stay in Windsor with their three children. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, who started a new school year yesterday at lambrook School.

William, in turn, arrived at the estate hours before the announcement of the queen’s death, accompanied by his uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and the Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife. According to the Daily Mail, however, they were unable to see Elizabeth alive. Prince Harry arrived hours after his grandmother’s death, without his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex stayed in London while Harry traveled to Scotland.

Both William and Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning and returned to England.

new title

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III to the British throne, Kate Middleton becomes known as Princess of Wales – the same title as Princess Diana, who died in 1997. William, her husband and son of Charles, will be the Prince of Wales.

Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She had been placed under medical observation the same day — her immediate family members were informed and traveled to the scene.

In power for 70 years, the monarch had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest.

Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.

Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles (heir to the throne and now known as Charles III), Anne, Andrew and Edward.

