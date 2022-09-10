Kate Middleton is seen for the first time since her death

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, was first seen in public after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch died yesterday, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge was photographed leaving Windsor Castle this afternoon. With a serious expression, Middleton drove a car while wearing big sunglasses, a black turtleneck blouse, pearl earrings and her hair pulled back in a ponytail.
She did not accompany Prince William to Balmoral Castle yesterday. According to several British media, the Duchess did not travel with William to stay in Windsor with their three children. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, who started a new school year yesterday at lambrook School.
William, in turn, arrived at the estate hours before the announcement of the queen’s death, accompanied by his uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and the Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife. According to the Daily Mail, however, they were unable to see Elizabeth alive. Prince Harry arrived hours after his grandmother’s death, without his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex stayed in London while Harry traveled to Scotland.
Both William and Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning and returned to England.
new title
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III to the British throne, Kate Middleton becomes known as Princess of Wales – the same title as Princess Diana, who died in 1997. William, her husband and son of Charles, will be the Prince of Wales.
Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She had been placed under medical observation the same day — her immediate family members were informed and traveled to the scene.
In power for 70 years, the monarch had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest.
Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.
Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles (heir to the throne and now known as Charles III), Anne, Andrew and Edward.
Queen Elizabeth 2nd
1 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image
PA Images via Getty Images
two / 32
Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940
Getty Images
3 / 32
Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.
Keystone/Getty Images
4 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Getty Images
5 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Getty Images
6 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Getty Images
7 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Getty Images
8 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Getty Images
9 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Getty Images
10 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953
Getty Images
11 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955
Getty Images
12 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969
Getty Images
13 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969
Getty Images
14 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970
Getty Images
15 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979
Getty Images
16 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975
Getty Images
17 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970
Getty Images
18 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972
Getty Images
19 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975
Getty Images
20 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975
Getty Images
21 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981
Getty Images
22 / 32
Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony
Getty Images
23 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.
Getty Images
24 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan
Getty Images
25 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982
Getty Images
26 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela
Getty Images
27 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002
Getty Images
28 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.
Getty Images
29 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William
Getty Images
30 / 32
Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004
Getty Images
31 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.
Getty Images
32 / 32
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss