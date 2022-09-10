King Charles passes Prince of Wales title to William

During his first speech as king, Charles III passed the title of Prince of Wales to his son, Prince William.

“Today, I am proud to make him Prince of Wales, the country whose title I was so privileged to bear during so much of my life and service,” he said.

With Catherine at his side, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our conversations nationally, helping to bring the excluded to the center where they can receive vital help. King Charles 3rd

With the accession of Charles to the throne of the United Kingdom, Prince William became first in the line of succession, but he did not automatically receive the title.

heard by UOLpolitical scientist Urian Francelli, explained that, by tradition, the Prince of Wales is traditionally the next heir to the throne — who takes over when the monarch dies.

As soon as the Queen died, Charles automatically became King. Soon, the post of Prince of Wales was “vacant”.

“It is not a title that has to be held. It is a ‘gift’ that may or may not be offered by the incumbent monarch. Who will decide whether William will become the Prince of Wales is the new king,” explained Francelli.

In addition to this title, William also became Duke of Cornwall, a duchy created in the 14th century.

BRL 6 billion as an inheritance

“With these titles, you also inherit money, in the form of land, whose profits help to finance real activities, such as personal costs and donations to charity”, explains the political scientist.

The estimate is that William received R$ 1 billion pounds, that is, almost R$ 6 billion, in properties.