King Charles told Harry it ‘wasn’t right’ for Meghan to go to Balmoral

Prince Harry went alone to Balmoral, Scotland, to say goodbye to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. According to The Sun, he was told by his father, King Charles, that his wife, Meghan Markle, was not to accompany him on the occasion.

Harry was the first royal to leave the Scottish estate and was the last to arrive on the scene when news broke of his grandmother’s failing health.

In 2020, the prince and the former actress, the first mestizo and Afro-descendant to compose the upper echelon of British royalty, withdrew from real activities. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said she faced racist episodes within the royal family. She stated that the fact that the couple’s son, Archie, was mixed-race was a pretext for him not having the title of prince, and the protection of security agents that comes with the title.

ap daysOIn his revealing interview with the couple, Buckingham Palace made a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The note stated that the issues raised were troubling and saddening.

“The entire family is saddened to learn how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly race, are troubling. While some memories may vary, they will be taken very seriously and dealt with by the family in particular. .Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be cherished family members,” the statement read.