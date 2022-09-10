King Viserys’ disease revealed

Whatever illness King Viserys I Targaryen has in House of The Dragon, it’s not the Curse of Prince Garin disease. But just like the dreaded skin disease first introduced in Game of Thrones, Viserys’ mysterious illness could kill him much sooner.

In the series, A Song of Ice and Fire by Geroge RR Martin, the history of House Targaryen in Westeros is cataloged in the book “Fire and Blood”, this includes the reign of Viserys I. In the book, however, Viserys I never suffered from any illness. Speaking of which, the way Viserys I cuts himself during the first episode of house of the dragonand it happens the same way in Ice and Fire, and in the book it happens during his last years of life.

Also, just as Viserys I threatened to remove Daemon’s tongue before cutting himself, see Viserys I giving the order to cut tongues before cutting his hand to the bone on the Iron Throne. Although Viserys I does not suffer from an illness in the book, he is injured much more seriously and is also much older when this happens.

Unlike the timeline of house of the dragon, when he is much younger when the Iron Throne only slightly cuts his finger. The incident served as the beginning of the end of the king’s reign.

The Mysterious Disease house of the dragon

The mysterious illness of King Viserys I in House of The Dragon, causes skin rot, and is not explained in the book Fire and Blood. It is an adaptation of elements from the book that hint at the imminent destruction of King Viserys I Targaryen.

Fire and Blood doesn’t give any concrete explanation for what the disease is, it seems to be a result of some infections caused by the Throne Swords themselves. Something like sepsis or tetanus and possibly the result of the most controversial tradition held by the Targaryens, incest.

In fact, the way Viserys I’s wounds do not heal is comparable to the symptoms of severe hemophilia. It was a rare and mostly genetically inherited disease, in which the blood is unable to clot and heal wounds.

Even if it is not something directly related to incest in House of The Dragon, hemophilia is known as the royal disease because of the way it afflicted the most prominent incestuous European royal families of the 19th century. Although there are no known records of the incestuous noble houses of Westeros suffering from such a disease.

This explanation demonstrates what is wrong with King Viserys and in doing so, would provide an explanation that uses the actual historical context, which the series is often based on when establishing Westeros, and those within it.

When and how does King Viserys I die in the book?

Shortly after King Viserys I Targaryen lost his two fingers to the cut, the king died in his sleep at the end of the chapter “Heirs of the Dragon”, halfway through the book.

This goes through the six chapters under Death of Dragons, the story of the infamous Dance of Dragons. This is what inspired the plot of the first season of House of The Dragon. After Viserys I dies, Queen Alicent Hightower prevented everyone from treating the king’s body, even the sisters to septons.

This caused it to swell and rot. A week later, King Viserys Targaryen’s body was finally buried and burned according to House Targaryen tradition. In hindsight, Viserys I’s rotten flesh condition in the series could also be a reference to the grotesque fate that awaits his corpse.

The series gave Viserys I an unexplained illness based on how he cut himself in “Fire and Blood”. They are metaphors for how the peaceful king was not really able to rule Westeros. In fact, Viserys’ back and finger wound are related to direct contact with the Iron Throne. The illness implies that the throne itself would be rejecting Viserys I as king.

Just as the disease shows no sign of a cure, an even darker fate may await Viserys I in House of The Dragon.

So, did you know about this King’s disease?

