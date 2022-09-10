Know Price, Colors and Details

One day after Apple launched the new iPhones 14, Motorola announced this Thursday (8) in one fell swoop three new cell phones for the Brazilian market. It is an update of the Moto Edge 30 line, which will now have the addition of three models: Moto Edge 30 Neo, Moto Edge 30 Fusion and Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

The Moto Edge 30 range is considered premium, but at least two of these models have top-of-the-line specs – Moto Edge 30 Fusion and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which boast high-performance processors, curved display and improved cameras.

The Moto Edge 30 Neo, on the other hand, has the visual and powerful cameras as a differential. It marks Motorola’s partnership with Pantone, a company that develops color systems and annually chooses the color of the year, followed by several segments, especially fashion.

As a result, the manufacturer will have the exclusivity of the color of the year, in the case of Very Peri (a shade of purple), and will feature colors selected by the company in this device. Motorola says this is a way to get closer to the young audience.

The new cell phones go on sale this Thursday (8) at the following prices:

Moto Edge 30 Neo: BRL 3,499

Moto Edge 30 Fusion: BRL 4,999

Moto Edge 30 Ultra: BRL 6,999

Motorola is known for its strong presence in mid-range devices, with the Moto G. With the launch, the company is eyeing the competition for top-of-the-line smartphones, with different prices and specifications, as advanced by Motorola. tilt by the Brazilian Sérgio Buniac, global president of Motorola.

From left to right: back of Moto Edge 30 Neo, Moto Edge 30 Fusion and Moto Edge 30 Ultra phones Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The company was never really recognized for its cameras, and the company wants to change that. According to Mauricio Moisés, global product manager at Motorola, citing internal research, “82% of respondents prefer images with warmer tones and more vivid colors”. So even that photo taken on a cloudy day can look pretty on the phone.

This change in the image processing algorithm will be present in all three Motorola releases.

Edge 30 Ultra: new top of the line

Moto Edge 30 Ultra curved screen Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

This is Motorola’s most sophisticated phone. It has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the most powerful on the market. It should compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 line, and the Xiaomi 12, both with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Edge 30 Ultra’s camera array is powerful:

200 megapixels with optical stabilization (which helps reduce shake while shooting)

50 megapixels (macro and ultra-wide-angle, i.e. allows very close and wide-angle photos)

12 megapixel (telephoto with up to 2x zoom)

60 megapixels (selfie)

Motorola has a 0.82-inch (almost 2 centimeters) main sensor — the bigger it is, the more light it can capture. This is especially important for photos taken in night mode.

Despite 200 megapixels (one of the highest definition in the industry), the company uses a system called Ultrapixel, which combines 16 pixels into 1.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra rear Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

In practice, you get better definition images and less noise (generally a grainy effect that is in photos taken in low light environments). The images don’t get huge either, unless you choose to have a 200 MP photo (in UltraRes mode), but by default you’ll always have access to smaller images. 12.6 megapixels.

Camera details aside, the Edge 30 Ultra is a glass sandwich. The screen is 6.67 inches FHD+ curved – a feature already present in the first Moto Edge, from 2020 – and has minimal bezels. The difference is that it will now be possible to use this “stylish side”. You can configure some alerts that illuminate this region when the phone is with the screen down. For example: when receiving notifications, the system can display a green color on the side, to facilitate identification.

As with some iPhones, Motorola has also implemented a feature that allows you to configure actions by lightly tapping the back of the phone. You can, for example, make WhatsApp to be quickly opened with two taps next to the company logo.

Another feature that draws attention is the fact that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 125W charger, the highest power available in Brazil. According to the company, it takes 7 minutes for a sufficient charge all day – the company says this is the phone’s charging time at 2% to 55%, give or take.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra 125W charger; Motorola promises autonomy of a day with 7 minutes of charge Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Edge 30 Fusion: Giant cameras and old processor

Moto Edge 30 Fusion Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

For those who prefer slightly smaller phones, there’s the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. It has a curved 6.55-inch screen and maintains the premium style with a glass “sandwich”.

Something curious is that it has the Snapdragon 888+ processor with 5G connection, launched in 2021. It is top of the line, but it is not from Qualcomm’s most sophisticated line – after all, only those who are very connected to performance should see great differences compared to the Edge 30 Ultra.

Of the phones, it has one of the best “footprints”. That’s because on the back, there is a small curvature that improves the fit of the hand with the phone – even though it is made of glass, it is not a slippery “soap”.

Front of Moto Edge 30 Fusion Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Its camera set is also quite competent. At the rear, there are two sensors (one with 50 megapixels and the other with 13 megapixels). For selfie, the camera is 32 megapixels.

It has the same tricks as the Ultra: possibility of notifications with light on the side and opening app with two taps on the back.

It comes with a 68W charger, which guarantees an all-day charge with 13 minutes of it plugged in — the company says that’s the phone’s charging time from 2% to 55%, give or take.

Edge 30 Neo: compact design and different colors

Moto Edge 30 Neo Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

For those who like more compact phones, there is also the Edge 30 Neo, with a 6.28-inch screen — unlike the others, it doesn’t have a curved display — with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Although it’s in the top-of-the-line Moto Edge 30 line, it’s more of a more sophisticated Moto G, with a choice of cool colors and ultra-fast charging.

As already mentioned, it is the result of a partnership between Motorola and Pantone, which is a reference in color. It will be available in four options:

Very Peri – a shade of light purple, which was the color of the year 2022;

Ice Palace: a shade of gray;

Aqua Foam – a shade of light green;

Black Onix – black;

It has a polypropylene finish, unlike other models that have a glass back. It’s very comfortable to hold and the material on the back gives a good gripping feel.

The Moto Edge 30 Neo has the Snapdragon 695G processor, considered mid-range. It shouldn’t be a problem to open apps well and use artificial intelligence in cameras. For casual games it should be more than enough – things can get more complicated in complex games.

Moto Edge 30 Neo Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Its set of cameras is quite competent. At the rear, there are two sensors: a 64-megapixel (main) and a 13-megapixel. For selfie, there is a 32-megapixel sensor.

A curious detail of the Moto Edge 30 Neo is that it has a notification light around the rear camera. You can configure, for example, for it to light up when receiving a message on WhatsApp, an alarm or any other app of your choice.

Moto Edge 30 camera module has a light signal that serves for notifications Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

It comes with a 68W charger, which promises all-day battery life with just 13 minutes on the wall — the company says that’s the phone’s charging time at 2% to 55%, give or take.

Release data sheet:

Moto Edge 30 Neo

Screen: 6.28 inches FullHD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

Operating System: Android 12 (two system updates guaranteed)

Cameras: 64 MP (main) + 13 MP

Selfie Camera: 32 MP

Memory (RAM and storage):

Battery: 4,020 mAh with 68W charger

Connections: 5G (pure and impure), 4G, WI-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1

Colors: Very Peri (purple), black, gray and green

Price: BRL 3,499

Moto Edge 30 Fusion

Screen: 6.55 inches FullHD with 144 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 888+ 5G

Operating System: Android 12 (three guaranteed system updates)

Cameras: 50 MP (main) + 13 MP (ultra-wide)

Selfie Camera: 32 MP

Memory (RAM and storage): 8GB + 256GB

Battery: 4,400 mAh with 68 W charger

Connections: 5G (pure and impure), 4G, WI-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2

Colors: gray, blue, white and gold

Price: BRL 4,999

Moto Edge 30 Ultra