Lavish sensuality, Dua Lipa makes São Paulo her dance floor

if Dua Lipa lead to Rock in Rio a third of what he presented in São Paulo, this Thursday (8), fans can get ready to dance — and sweat — hard in the City of Rock. That’s because the singer really transformed the Anhembi District into her dance floor and, see, not only because of the many choreographies, which have already become her trademark. Much less for the disco ball that literally took over the screen at one point — although it did come in handy. With the tranquility of someone who knows she has the audience in her hand, Dua Lipa injected energy with her setlist full of hits, and there wasn’t a soul that didn’t jump and scream from her bombastic beginning with “Physical” to the colorful ending to the sound of “Don’t Start Now”.

That’s why, at times, it was difficult to hear the singer’s voice clearly, such was the excitement of the audience, who accompanied her in all the songs, whether from her latest album, Future Nostalgia, were from the self-titled record. In fact, even Dua Lipa’s emotional speech was lost amid cries of “I love you.” But there was no way to keep quiet. This is a tour shaped to be a spectacle and the smallest details, from the brilliant costumes to the art that took over the big screen, translated the modern 80s atmosphere of the tour.

In this sense, it is noticeable how everything was planned in detail and executed with precision. In the first half of the show, the maximum amount of spontaneity that Dua Lipa let out in her seductive performance was a few smiles and hair flicks. But in the face of public receptivity, she eventually allowed herself a little more. And then what was a lively, but formal “good night”, in Portuguese, became an invitation to the “kittens and kittens” who were there. In fact, there was even one lucky man who heard her singing “Good in Bed” directly to him. In this atmosphere, she had ciranda, a brief Bossa Nova version of “IDGAF” and even a mix of samba and electronic music to pack the interval between the exchange of colã.

Dua Lipa, however, did not give up dedicating moments without pyrotechnics, in which she let her voice be the focus. For “Boys Will Be Boys,” for example, her body gained a tail and, taking center stage, she performed the song as if it were a ballad — it is, after all, the closest track to that in Future Nostalgia. A dramatic setting was created, of course, but adequate to emphasize that, before being a dancer, she is a singer. The same treatment was given to “We’re Good” and, again, it didn’t disappoint.

In other words, Dua Lipa lives up to her pop diva title. Although there were a few moments of silence between one change of clothes and another – quickly filled with declarations of love from the public and protests asking for “Bolsonaro out” –, it is evident that the singer gave herself completely to the fans. The sweat and proud smile on her face can’t be denied.

