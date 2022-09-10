Learn about Queen Elizabeth’s only trip to Brazil

In November 1968, Queen Elizabeth II made her first and only trip to Brazil. At the time of the visit of the British monarch, the country was under a military dictatorship.

In the 11-day tour of Brazil, Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip (1921-2021), visited six cities and met illustrious figures such as Pelé, during a game at the Maracanã stadium, and Jorge Amado (1912-2001).

Credit: Reproduction / National ArchivesQueen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their visit to Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Among the unusual gifts that Queen Elizabeth II received during her visit to Brazil were a couple of jaguars and several MPB records. The information is from BBC News Brazil.

The Queen’s journey, then 42 years old and 16 years old, began in Recife on the 1st of November, where she was received by the writer and anthropologist Gilberto Freyre (1900-1987), Dom Hélder Câmara (1909-1999), Archbishop of Olinda and Recife, among other personalities at the Palácio do Campos das Princesas, seat of the Pernambuco government.

Credit: Reproduction / National ArchivesQueen Elizabeth II and Pele at Maracanã

From there, the entourage of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh continued their journey to Salvador (BA) aboard the Britannia, a royal yacht of the British Navy, and met with the writer Jorge Amado and the Argentine plastic artist Carybé, who lived in the Bahian capital. . Also by ship, the royal couple went to Rio de Janeiro (RJ). They also visited Brasília (DF), São Paulo (SP) and Campinas (SP).

In Brasilia, on November 5th, Queen Elizabeth II made a speech at the National Congress. At the time, Prince Phillip was even stopped and pushed by security when trying to enter the place. He did not arrive in the same car as the monarch.

In her speech, the queen said she was “very moved by the courtesy and generosity shown by the Brazilian people in all parts of the country where she has been. The monarch also thanked the parliamentarians for their invitation and praised the National Congress building.

Credit: John Stillwell/Brazilian EmbassyQueen Elizabeth II receives from the Brazilian ambassador Fred Arruda a medal alluding to the historic trip to Brazil

In São Paulo, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the Ipiranga Monument, the São Paulo Art Museum (MASP) and the iconic Itália Building. The program included concerts by Wilson Simonal, Jair Rodrigues and Elza Soares.

In Campinas, At 1:40 pm, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Instituto Agronômico and Fazenda Santa Elisa. The royal couple stayed overnight at Estância Santa Eudóxia, in the district of Barão Geraldo, where they set up a sorrel.

Just over a month after the visit of Queen Elizabeth II, the government of General Artur da Costa e Silva (1899-1969) would harden the regime of force by enacting Institutional Act number 5.

With information from Radio Camera