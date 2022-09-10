Leclerc shows Ferrari strength at home and takes pole







THE formula 1 held this Saturday the qualifying training for the Italian GPwhich takes place this Sunday in monza. Charles Leclerc was the fastest, with 1min20s161 in Q3. He outperformed in 0s145 Max Verstappenwho wouldn’t get pole anyway, having to pay five grid positions for excess engine use.

George Russell, who was only sixth on the track, will be second on the grid this Sunday. The second row will be Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, seventh and eighth respectively before the penalties are applied.

The train

Q1

Among the main characters, Verstappen was the first to lead, with 1min22s023, followed by his teammate, Pérez. But it didn’t last long, the Ferrari duo overtook the Red Bull, with Leclerc setting 1min21s280. Sainz was just 0s068 away.

But the reigning champion didn’t let it go and set the fastest time of the weekend, so far, with 1min20s922.

In the end, those eliminated were: Latifi, Vettel, Stroll, Magnussen and Schumacher. Nyck de Vries, who makes his debut this weekend, replacing Alex Albon at Williams, managed to move into Q2 with the 15th time.

Q2

Sainz’s Ferrari took the lead in the second part of practice, with 1min20s878, followed by the Red Bull duo. On his first attempt, Leclerc made a small mistake at the chicane and miscarried the turn.

But in the next turn, the Monegasque climbed the table, in second, 0s330 behind the Spaniard.

After a brief stop, the drivers went into their decisive laps with less than three minutes to go.

De Vries ended up missing the Variante and wasted his chance to reach Q3. In addition to the Dutchman, those eliminated were: Tsunoda, Zhou, Bottas and Ocon.

Q3

The duos of Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren, as well as Gasly and Alonso were part of the decisive part of the training session.

After no one took to the track in the first few minutes, the fight for the vacuum was a constant in the end. Sainz took the lead, with 1min20s584, ahead of Leclerc by 0s186. Verstappen was only third after his first attempt.

In the decision Leclerc clocked 1min20s161, with Verstappen after 0s145.

The Italian GP takes place this Sunday at 10 am, Brasília time.

starting grid

1 Charles Leclerc

(Ferrari)

two George Russell

(Mercedes) 3 Lando Norris

(McLaren)

4 Max Verstappen (P) +5

(Red Bull) 5 Daniel Ricciardo

(McLaren)

6 Pierre Gasly

(Alpha Tauri) 7 Fernando Alonso

(Alpine)

8 Nyck de Vries (Williams) 9 Guanyu Zhou

(Alpha Romeo)

10 Sergio Perez (P) +10

(Red Bull) 11 Nicholas

Latifi Williams

12 Esteban Ocon (P) +5

(Alpine) 13 Sebastian Vettel

(Aston Martin)

14 Lance Stroll

(Aston Martin) 15 Valtteri Bottas (P) +15

(Alpha Romeo)

16 Kevin Magnussen (P) +15

(haas) 17 Mick Schumacher (P) +15

(haas)

18 Carlos Sainz (P)

(Ferrari) 19 Lewis Hamilton (P)

(Mercedes)

20 Yuki Tsunoda (P)

(Alpha Tauri)

