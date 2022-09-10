Leveraged operation leads TT Investimentos fund to losses of 87% in the year

A transaction considered delicate, in which the manager sold put options and bought call options on the American company Clarus Corporation, brought the TT Global Equities fund, owned by TT Investimentos, to the brink of collapse.

In the accumulated of 2022, the portfolio shows losses of 86.6%, with a volatility of 131% in the last 12 months.

In an interview with InfoMoney This Friday (9), Arthur Fraga Bahia, a partner at TT Investimentos, summarized the situation by saying that the manager carried out a “risky operation”, which led to “losses in the fund”. He is the nephew of Armínio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank and a client of TT Global Equities, which increased the repercussion of the case.

Fraga Bahia reiterated that there was no “irregularity”, nor any lawsuit related to the fund at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). O InfoMoney did not identify any case against TT Investimentos on the autarchy’s website.

When asked about the possible closing of the fund, the manager only said that the house is “discussing” the matter, but is not disclosing information about it at this time.

In an email sent by the manager to the fund’s shareholders, Fraga explained that he knew “deeply” the American company the target of the investment, Clarus Corporation. The company defines itself, on its website, as a manufacturer, distributor and leader in the development of equipment for outdoor activities and sports products.

In the text, Fraga Bahia said that the operation was going well until a few days ago, when he needed to leverage the fund (roughly, to negotiate a volume of resources greater than his net worth) to be able to close the operation.

In just under a month, the shares of the American company went from a quotation of US$ 29 (on August 17) to the current US$ 15.94, closing price this Thursday (8).

The manager also explained that the custodian bank, given the concentration of the portfolio in Clarus Corporation, decided to withdraw all the margin – the amount given as a guarantee in case of losses – offered a day earlier. “With that, I was forced to liquidate the position in two days, which generated irreparable losses to the fund”, he lamented in the email.

Questioned by InfoMoney, the manager did not explain exactly when he set up the position in the company, nor did he give details about the concentration of the portfolio. In the TT Global Equities regulation, the manager highlighted that the product could “be exposed to a significant concentration in financial assets of few issuers”.

Specialists do not usually recommend allocating products that are very concentrated on a particular asset, as the risk tends to be greater in case of problems with the company. The reason is that the manager will have few options to offset possible losses.

According to data from the CVM and Economatica, the equity of TT Global Equities, which until 20 days ago was around R$47 million, has now been reduced to R$9 million.

It is also possible to verify that the quotas of the fund reached the highest level in October 2021 and the floor, on August 31 of this year – and the fall (drawdown) between one date and another was 88%.

In the e-mail to the shareholders, Fraga Bahia stated that more than 95% of the assets of the professional and the partners were in the fund. “Everything I gathered until I was 34 years old is gone”, lamented Fraga.

The TT Global Equities fund started its activities in October 2018 and only recorded fundraising – of BRL 41 million – that year. In 2021, there were redemptions of BRL 10 million. There are no records of other movements by investors in the portfolio.

The portfolio reached its highest equity in February 2021, when it reached BRL 80 million.

According to the data reported to the CVM, the fund had three shareholders. Two other funds had investments in TT Global Equities at least until May (the multimercado Porto Cervo) and in July (the multimercado Palmer). Both are restricted funds: the first only receives applications from a group of professional investors united by family ties, and the second, from a single professional investor, in accordance with its regulations.

