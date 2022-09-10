Lewandowski forwards crime news against Bolsonaro to PGR for acts of September 7

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), forwarded to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) a crime news presented against President Jair Bolsonaro related to the Independence holiday. The action says that the chief executive would have used the public machine for “political-party activity”.

According to the representation, the president would have made use of the public apparatus to publicize his electoral proposals to the public that went to the Independence Parade, in Brasília.

Referral to the Attorney General’s Office is customary. However, in the text of the piece, the magistrate stated that the preliminary investigations must be adopted by the PGR, but that they must be under the supervision of the Supreme.

“I note, by the way, in this line of ideas, that the best hermeneutic understanding of the aforementioned constitutional provisions requires that any preliminary steps be carried out and communicated in these same records, which are being processed within the scope of this Federal Supreme Court, and not in a procedure inimical to the control of the Judiciary”, highlights the magistrate.





In the decision, Lewandowski emphasizes that the Public Prosecutor’s Office must express its opinion on possible steps to be taken.