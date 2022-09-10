Lewandowski sends PGR a request for an investigation against Bolsonaro for acts on Sete de Setembro | Elections 2022

The procedure is customary in the Court and is provided for in the internal rules of the court. Cases along these lines are sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office because it is up to him to analyze whether there is evidence to ask for investigations or make formal accusations in court.

The crime news was presented by deputy Israel Batista (PSB-DF), who considers that Bolsonaro’s conduct falls under the crimes of embezzlement and malfeasance.

Bolsonaro uses military parades as an electoral platform; presidential candidates criticized

In the parliamentarian’s view, the president would have used the prerogatives of the position he holds to satisfy personal, family and electoral interests, in the celebrations held in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro.

Lewandowski also stated in the decision that any investigations and preliminary investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office must take place under the supervision of the Federal Supreme Court.

“This is because, as is well known, as a state body co-responsible for the investigation and formal initiation of the State’s punitive claim, Parquet acts are also subject to rigorous judicial scrutiny, especially so that no constitutional right or guarantee of the investigated or accused may be harmed during the different phases of criminal prosecution”, he said.