Lineup: Guto Ferreira tests changes in Coritiba to face Atlético-GO | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira tested two changes at Coritiba for the confrontation against Atlético-GO, on Sunday, at 4 pm. The match takes place at Couto Pereira and is valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

One of the exchanges was the entry of Robinho in midfield. The experienced midfielder has been an option during the matches and can form the sector with Bernardo and Bruno Gomes. In Serie A, he only started playing on three occasions.

With that, Fabrício Daniel will be positioned on the side of the field, in the vacancy of Egídio. Recovered from injury, top scorer Léo Gamalho should win the title and put Adrián Martínez on the bench.

On the other hand, Guto Ferreira will continue without counting on the defender Henrique, midfielder Willian Farias it’s the half Boschilia. Everyone is in physical therapy.

Coxa still performs one last job this Saturday, the day before the match.

Probable Coritiba: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Bernardo, Bruno Gomes and Robinho; Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Fabricio Daniel (Egídio).

Coritiba returned to the relegation zone after the setback against América-MG. In 17th place, a simple victory should be enough to take him out of the last positions.

In addition, the club aims to open six points for Dragão, which is a direct opponent in the fight to remain in the elite of Brazilian football.

