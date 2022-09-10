Lotofácil da Independência draws a prize of R$ 180 million today – News

Even those who don’t usually have much luck in betting and raffles have a chance to become a millionaire this Saturday (10). At 8 pm, the CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal) calculates the largest prize in the history of Lotofácil da Independência, estimated at R$ 180 million. Created in 2012, the game is in contest number 2,610, and its draw, held at Espaço da Sorte (av. Paulista, 750, São Paulo), will be broadcast live on television (Rede TV) and on box channel on Youtube.

Bets can be placed until 6 pm, at lottery houses across the country, on the Loterias Caixa app and on Caixa Lotteries portal on the internet. A single bet of 15 numbers costs R$ 2.50. To play, the player must select between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel. Bets that match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers are awarded.





In the app and on the website it is possible to purchase a special combo with 12 bets for this contest. The customer can choose between viewing the numbers selected in each bet, or opting for the Surprise modality, in which the selection is made by the computer. To use the digital resources, you must be over 18 years of age, register and pay with a credit card. The minimum spend must be R$30.





Millionaire

As in the other Caixa Loterias special contests (Mega da Virada, Dupla-Sena Easter and Quina de São João), the Lotofácil da Independência prize does not accumulate. If there is no winner in the main lane, the prize is divided among those who match 14 numbers.

If a player alone takes the prize of R$ 180 million and invests the money in savings, for example, according to the CEF, he will receive more than R$ 1.3 million in income in the first month. With the value of the prize, he could buy 150 properties worth R$ 1.2 million each. Or, he could invest in 40 luxury apartments in the best locations in the country, each costing more than R$4 million.





Of the Caixa lotteries, the Lucky Day is the one that offers the player the most opportunities to win the main prize, with a chance in 2.6 million, in the single bet. Lotofácil comes second, with the possibility for the player to win a game every 3.26 million, with a bet of R$ 2.50, in which he chooses 15 numbers among the 25 available. The chance of winning the Mega-Sena is one in 50 million.





transfers

Caixa informs that, by placing their bets, Brazilians also contribute to the country’s development, in areas such as sports, education, culture, security and social security. Of the amount collected by lotteries, almost half is intended for social transfers, as determined by current legislation.



