Lotofácil da Independência draws prize of R$ 180 million today (10th); see how to bet and odds of winning

The wait is almost over for Lotofácil players. This Saturday (10th), the draw will be Independence Lotofácila special lottery competition.

The estimated prize of the contest, number 2610, is BRL 180 million and must be divided between the bets that hit the 15 drawn numbers. This is the first Lotofácil contest since August 26th.

Caixa Econômica Federal must carry out the Lotofácil da Independência draw at around 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, located in São Paulo, before the rest of the lottery modalities.

How to play Lotofácil da Independência?

At Independence Lotofáciljust mark from 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available on the steering wheel. You can also let the system choose the numbers through the little surprise.

Prizes are awarded to the winners of 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. It is worth mentioning that the main prize will be divided between those who match all the numbers drawn.

It is also possible to compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests through the stubborn.

What is the value of the Lotofácil da Independência prize?



Although still an estimate, the award scheduled for the special contest of Lotofácil da Independência in 2022 must be the biggest ever paid in the Cashier lottery: BRL 180 million.

To give you an idea, in 2021 the prize drawn was R$ 159.1 million, divided between 57 bets winners. Each of the winners took home a prize of BRL 2,791,889.55.

What time does the Lotofácil da Independência result come out?

In 2022, Lotofácil da Independência will have its draw held from 20h today, the 10th of September.

The draw for Lotofácil’s 2610 contest will be broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel and the result can be checked on Caixa’s website. TV Newspaper right after the numbers are drawn.

How much does Lotofácil da Independência cost?



Lotofácil is drawn from Monday to Saturday by Caixa Econômica Federal – Reproduction/NE10 Interior



Lotofácil’s single bet costs BRL 2.50 and allows filling 15 numbers on the steering wheel. The value is the same for the special Independence contest. See bet amounts below.

15 numbers: BRL 2.50

16 numbers: BRL 40.00

17 numbers: BRL 340.00

18 numbers: BRL 2,040.00

19 numbers: BRL 9,690.00

20 numbers: BRL 38,760.00

What are the chances of winning the Lotofácil da Independência?

The odds of hitting the 15 numbers of Lotofácil and take the prize of the lottery modality It depends of the number of numbers in the bet.

For those who made the single bet, of R$ 2.50, for example, you have the chance to win the prize of the first prize pool of 1 in 3,268,760. See the odds of winning Lotofácil by numbers in the bet: