Lotofácil da Independência draws R$ 180 million Saturday – 09/08/2022 – Daily life

The most famous lottery in the country is the Mega-Sena, which usually pays higher prizes than the others. However, this week, players have a great chance of pocketing a jackpot estimated at R$180 million in the 2,610 contest of Lotofácil da Independência, commemorating the bicentennial week of Brazil’s Independence.

If confirmed, this will be the biggest prize in the history of the special contest. The draw will be held by Caixa Econômica Federal this Saturday (10), at 8 pm, with live broadcast by RedeTV! and through Caixa’s YouTube channel. Bettors have until 6pm on Saturday to place their bets.

As traditionally happens in the special contests of Caixa lotteries, the Lotofácil da Independência does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main bracket, the prize will be divided among the 14 number matchers.

If only one player takes the prize of R$ 180 million and invests in savings, he will receive more than R$ 1.3 million in income in the first month. The amount would be enough to buy 150 properties worth R$ 1.2 million each.

how to bet

The bettor must select between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the shuttle; or let the system choose the numbers through Surpresinha at the cashier of lottery agencies.

A single bet of 15 numbers costs R$ 2.50. Games that match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers are awarded.

Bets can be placed at lotteries across the country, on the Loterias CAIXA app and on the Loterias Caixa portal, where it is possible to purchase a special draw combo, with 12 bets for the 2,610 contest, as well as other combos with other modalities in addition to the contest. Special.

When selecting the combo, the customer can choose between viewing the numbers selected in each bet or in the Surprise format.

In the portal and in the application, the player must be over 18 years of age and register. The customer chooses their guesses, inserts them in the cart and pays all their bets at once, using their credit card.