Lotofcil 2610 and Mega-Sena 2518 have combined prizes of R$ 250 million – National

Lotofcil 2610 – Independence Day special – and Mega-Sena 2518 are the main attractions of Caixa Loterias in this Saturday’s draw, at 8 pm, at Espao da Sorte, in So Paulo. The sum of premiums are stipulated at R$ 250 million.
Lotofcil odds
Numbers – bet price – probability
15 numbers – BRL 2.50 – 1 in 3,268,760 (1 combination)
16 numbers – R$ 40.00 – 1 in 204,298 (16 combinations)
17 numbers – R$ 340.00 – 1 in 24,035 (136 combinations)
18 numbers – R$ 2,040.00 1 in 4,006 (816 combinations)
19 numbers – R$ 9,690.00 – 1 in 843 (3,876 combinations)
20 numbers – R$ 38,760.00 – 1 in 211 (15,504 combinations)
Odds on the Mega Sena
Numbers – bet price – probability
6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860 (1 combination)
7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980 (7 combinations)
8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995 (28 combinations)
9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998 (84 combinations)
10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399 (210 combinations)
11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363 (462 combinations)
12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182 (924 combinations)
13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175 (1,716 combinations)
14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671 (3,003 combinations)
15 numbers – R$ 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003 (5,005 combinations)
Lotofcil or Mega-Sena?
In the 2021 Independence Lotofcil, 57 tickets matched the 15 numbers and took BRL 2,791,889.55 each (total of BRL 159.1 million).
The details on Caixa’s website showed that 23 winning tickets came from ballots. One of the groups had 100 shares, which guaranteed “only” R$ 27,918.89 to each participant.
The second prize tier, with 14 hits, paid R$1,138.78 to 10,288 players. There were also values for 13 (292,659 bets, BRL 25.00), 12 (3,577,748 bets, BRL 10.00) and 11 hits (18,451,178 bets, BRL 10.00).
How to bet?
Online payment is made via credit card, with combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.
There is also the option of purchasing tickets at lottery units, which close in the early afternoon.