Lotofcil 2610 and Mega-Sena 2518 have combined prizes of R$ 250 million – National

Mega-Sena and Lotofcil draw together around R$ 250 million (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM DA Press)

Lotofcil 2610 – Independence Day special – and Mega-Sena 2518 are the main attractions of Caixa Loterias in this Saturday’s draw, at 8 pm, at Espao da Sorte, in So Paulo. The sum of premiums are stipulated at R$ 250 million.

Mega-Sena can pay BRL 70 million this weekend. The participant selects from six to 15 numbers from 01 to 60 and wins the jackpot if six are counted. The simple card costs R$ 4.50, and the most expensive R$ 22,522.20.

Lotofcil odds

According to mathematical calculations, there are 3,268,760 combinations of 15 numbers from 01 to 25 on Lotofcil. That is, the chance of a single bet winning the main prize is 0.00003059264%. A game of 20 tens, at a price of R$ 38,760.00, has 15,504 sequences and makes the prospects go up to 0.47% (1 in 211). Numbers – bet price – probability

15 numbers – BRL 2.50 – 1 in 3,268,760 (1 combination)

16 numbers – R$ 40.00 – 1 in 204,298 (16 combinations)

17 numbers – R$ 340.00 – 1 in 24,035 (136 combinations)

18 numbers – R$ 2,040.00 1 in 4,006 (816 combinations)

19 numbers – R$ 9,690.00 – 1 in 843 (3,876 combinations)

20 numbers – R$ 38,760.00 – 1 in 211 (15,504 combinations)

Odds on the Mega Sena

At Mega-Sena, the odds are lower, as there are 50,063,860 combinations from 01 to 60. Betting six numbers, the percentage is 0.00000199744%. Choosing 15 tens, for R$22,522.20, the odds rise to 0.009997001%, with 5,005 sequences. Numbers – bet price – probability

6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860 (1 combination)

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980 (7 combinations)

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995 (28 combinations)

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998 (84 combinations)

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399 (210 combinations)

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363 (462 combinations)

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182 (924 combinations)

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175 (1,716 combinations)

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671 (3,003 combinations)

15 numbers – R$ 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003 (5,005 combinations)

Lotofcil or Mega-Sena?

Winning the lottery is unlikely under any circumstances. For dreamers, statistics show that winning at Lotofcil is 15.3 times greater than at Mega-Sena. However, this implies “great competition”. In the 2021 Independence Lotofcil, 57 tickets matched the 15 numbers and took BRL 2,791,889.55 each (total of BRL 159.1 million).

The details on Caixa’s website showed that 23 winning tickets came from ballots. One of the groups had 100 shares, which guaranteed “only” R$ 27,918.89 to each participant.

The second prize tier, with 14 hits, paid R$1,138.78 to 10,288 players. There were also values ​​for 13 (292,659 bets, BRL 25.00), 12 (3,577,748 bets, BRL 10.00) and 11 hits (18,451,178 bets, BRL 10.00).