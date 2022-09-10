Luandre offers 4,073 job openings across Brazil

THE Luandrehuman resources consultancy, currently has a total of 4,073 job vacancies open across the country. Opportunities are distributed among positions in the areas of commercial and sales, logistics, operations, health and many others.

Read more: Senate opens contest with more than 1,000 vacancies and initials of up to R$ 33 thousand

The vacancies are for functions such as: Logistics Assistant, Nursing Technician, Salesperson, Sales Consultant, Sales Promoter, Service Assistant, Logistics Assistant, Industrial Production Assistant, Maintenance Technician, Occupational Safety Technician, Operator of Forklift and many others.

In addition to a salary compatible with the market, many companies offer benefits to their workers. Some examples are: medical assistance, dental assistance, pharmacy assistance, on-site meal, life insurance and transportation vouchers.

registration procedure

All these positions were published on the InfoJobs website, a platform with over 18 years of experience in the recruitment market. Follow the steps below to sign up: