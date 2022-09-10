Luandre offers 4,073 job openings across Brazil

THE Luandrehuman resources consultancy, currently has a total of 4,073 job vacancies open across the country. Opportunities are distributed among positions in the areas of commercial and sales, logistics, operations, health and many others.

The vacancies are for functions such as: Logistics Assistant, Nursing Technician, Salesperson, Sales Consultant, Sales Promoter, Service Assistant, Logistics Assistant, Industrial Production Assistant, Maintenance Technician, Occupational Safety Technician, Operator of Forklift and many others.

In addition to a salary compatible with the market, many companies offer benefits to their workers. Some examples are: medical assistance, dental assistance, pharmacy assistance, on-site meal, life insurance and transportation vouchers.

registration procedure

All these positions were published on the InfoJobs website, a platform with over 18 years of experience in the recruitment market. Follow the steps below to sign up:

  • Access the InfoJobs portal;
  • Use the filters to find the closest vacancies;
  • Enter the ad of interest and carefully read all the information;
  • Click on the link “Register free CV” and fill in the requested data;
  • Wait for the company to return with more details on the next steps.

