Ludmilla gives a show of arrogance and stardom in a box at a rock festival | Column Fábia Oliveira

Ludmilla decided to be present in Tim’s box at a rock festival that takes place in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, in a not at all positive way. This Friday (9), the singer conditioned her entry to the removal of all the people who were on the second floor of the space.

According to sources who were at the scene, when a journalist dared to interview the star, she sent for her press office. “Want to ask? Talk to my advisor”, said the singer, who will perform on the last day of the festival on the Sunset stage.

After the star show, most professionals gave up on interviewing the artist. Others laughed at the attitude of Brunna Gonçalves’ wife. The singer posted several sponsored Stories in the space.

Singer cancels show in São Paulo

This Friday (9), Ludmilla informed, through a statement, that the show she would do this Saturday (10) at Expo Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, was cancelled. The presentation was replaced by a show by Ana Castile.

Tim’s press office said that the singer was in space and recorded the contents without affecting the flow of people. In the statement, the team further states that Ludmilla attended to the fans and fulfilled all agreed actions.

Ludmilla was at TIM’s booth, at Rock in Rio, to record previously programmed content. The singer remained in space for about 40 minutes. During this period, in addition to the actions aligned with the operator, she attended to the fans and regulars of the place. There was no approach from journalists. The space was not closed: Ludmilla recorded the contents inside the company’s “glass” studio, like all the other personalities invited/hired by TIM, who have already passed through the place and who will still pass, without impacting the flow of people

