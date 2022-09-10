Luísa Sonza is scared after question about affair with Paulo André

who accompanies the Luisa Sonza know that she doesn’t like to expose her personal life. The singer, who was in the City of Rock to pay tribute to the first edition of Rock in Riotook the opportunity to participate in the “Ana & the Vegan“, of multishow. However, she was surprised to be asked about a possible affair with Paulo Andre, of BBB22.

During the interview, Ana Clara Lima and little blogger they tried to get the name of someone that the singer had stayed with. Luisa, however, deflected the questions and warned that he would not tell. even so, she stated that he has already been with an actor from Globo.

Was when little blogger asked if she had ever hooked up with an ex-BBB. Ana Clara answered for her and confirmed. “Dude, stop, stop! I don’t talk about these things, I never tell these things“commented Luisa Sonzaas he got up from his chair to leave the studio.

The presenter then commented that she remembered a news item that suggested that the singer would have stayed with Paulo Andreof BBB22. “Was it the last one? I remembered some gossip… did you get the PA?”, she questioned. Scared, Luisa he screamed and stood up once more.

“No, I’m not going to keep these little chats, no. I don’t talk about BBB, I don’t talk about ex-BBB. I don’t talk about these things, people. For God’s sake,” she commented, off the mic.

Then, Luisa returned to the table and little blogger insisted on the matter and commented on his opinion about the ex-BBB. “Oh, but he’s a hottie, huh? Wow… I would also give it to the PA, go. But I don’t know if it got there. Sorry. I’m saying that I would give it to him”joked.

Luisa Sonzathen, tried to change the subject and started talking about Billy Idolwho was performing on the Mundo Stage at the time. Ana Clarahowever, managed to unite the two subjects. “Do you know what sport he played? Athletics. He ran, like the PA”mocked.

Check out the moment with Luísa Sonza:

luisa sonza’s reaction when the subject was paulo andre pic.twitter.com/97jMwrbmJ6 — lucca ז (@bbblucca) September 10, 2022

Understand the rumors of a possible affair between Luísa Sonza and Paulo André, from BBB22

In May of that year, Luisa Sonza and Paulo Andre appeared together in a show in Espírito Santo. The singer also published some photos next to the ex-BBB on her social networks. At the time, fans of both began to ship and suggest that they were living an affair.

However, a few days later, the singer carried out a series of tweets where she hinted that she would not have stayed with the athlete. “I haven’t confirmed anything to anyone, ever. And so, if you ever want to know from my mouth, ask me to my face. There’s already a video and I’ll say yes or no. Preferably not because I like to talk about my work”she wrote.

Even with the response, fans believe that the two have, in fact, been related at some point. What do you think?

