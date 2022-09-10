Måneskin makes an iconic show in SP and shows that the band’s greatness goes far beyond ‘Beggin’ Rolling Stone

With a lot of rock and roll and few pieces of clothing, Måneskin rocked Espaço Unimed this Friday, 9

With the coronavirus pandemic, many people went to find refuge in the TikTokwhere a cover of “start” performed by the Italian band Måneskin. With this global hit, the quartet became quite underrated, but the musicians managed to prove themselves much bigger: they released other hits and were featured in the 2022 VMAsfor example – in addition to delivering an iconic show in São Paulo last Friday, 9.

Formed by Damiano David (vocal), Victoria De Angelis (low), Ethan Torchio (drummer) and Thomas Raggi (guitar), the group took the stage of Unimed Space (old one Americas Space) around 10:15 pm Brasília time. The show started with a lot of energy and excitement with “ZITTI AND BUONI.” In addition to hits and stage presence, David even spoke out against the president Jair Bolsonaro after the audience screamed in protest.

It is worth remembering that, even with global success, several songs from Måneskin are in Italian, with some “more accessible” in English. However, the songs in the European language were no challenge for the Brazilian audience, who sang and shouted each song in the setlist – and that impressed Damiano Davidwho learned a few words in Portuguese: “let’s goman***, f*** and hot.”

Holy shit, you guys are the loudest crowd ever. I can’t even hear myself on the way back. I do not care [para isso]because I can hear you.

Even extremely tired, since they are on tour and went to São Paulo after another electrifying show in Rio de Janeiro last Thursday, 8th, the four members of the group were very happy and excited about the show, especially David, who gave several laughs into the microphone and asked the audience if everyone was ok. Furthermore, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi they didn’t stop moving and climbing in the audience to play their instruments with style.

With a relatively short setlist, the band walked a lot through the discography that has three studio albums so far, they were Chosen (2017), Il ballo della vita (2018) and Theater of Ira: Vol. I (2021). After “ZITTI AND BUONI,” they played another song from the latest work: “IN NAME OF THE FATHER.” Then it was time for the single “MAMMMA.”

Sure enough, the highlights went to the hits”start” (which could not be missing), “SUPERMODEL,” “CORALINE” and “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE,” the latter played for the second time to end the show in style. The interactions with the audience went beyond asking how people were: several fans took the stage during one of the songs and it was chaotic, but in the best possible way. the setlist below:

“ZITTI AND BUONI“ “IN NAME OF THE FATHER“ “MAMMMA“ “LA PAURA DEL BUIO“ “startin’“ “CORALINE“ “Close to the Top“ “SUPERMODEL“ “FOR YOUR LOVE“ “touch me“ “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE“ “gasoline“ “I Wanna Be Your Dog“ “LIVIDI SUI GOMITI“ “Le talk lontane“ “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE“

In Måneskin’s performance in São Paulo, with a lot of rock and roll and few pieces of clothing, the Italians showed how rock is far from dead and very well represented by these young names on the scene – and many others, by the way. .