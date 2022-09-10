Manoel Soares is accused of harassment by Globo employees

Manoel Soares, co-host of the Encontro, was accused of committing harassment behind the scenes at Globo and of being “slack”, “inelegant” and “rude” with employees of the station. According to information released this Thursday (8), there are complaints against the journalist for disrespecting co-workers, especially women. the partner of Patricia Poet still received accusation of creating a heavy and hostile atmosphere in the morning attraction. However, no formal records were made of the alleged problem behaviors.

According to the journalist’s column Ricardo Feltrinof UOLa former employee who did not want to reveal his identity said that complaints about Manoel Soares’ behavior were constant in 2017, when he was a reporter for the program then led by Fátima Bernardes. As the job went on, the attraction’s team would have gotten so upset that it made him have reduced participation until he was transferred to É de Casa, in 2020.

The professionals interviewed by the publication reported that there were direct complaints to the owner of the program. Despite this, no one wanted to denounce the behavior of the compliance presenter of the carioca broadcaster. In another account, a Globo employee was allegedly humiliated by Manoel Soares in front of other people. According to the testimony, years ago she was in a room wearing very tight shorts and he would have made an aggressive comment regarding the woman’s intimate region. Globo Communications said that it “does not comment on issues of this nature” and that it “watches over the confidentiality of the complaints”. “Any situation in disagreement with our Code of Ethics is carefully investigated as soon as it comes to the knowledge of the company”, said the company.

Presenter Manoel Soares said, through his press office, that he will not speak about the allegations. “We understand the seriousness of these statements, but we follow the station’s position of not commenting on situations related to compliance. But Manoel is calm, and we appreciate the professionalism of the press at this time, ”he said in a note sent to the portal. TV news. This Thursday morning, before going on the air, Manoel Soares asked a makeup artist from Globo Studios in São Paulo, identified as Márcia, to evaluate her nature. “When I look good on television, people, it’s not my fault. […] The great beauty mentor you see in the air is this girl here, introduce yourself. Answer me a little something here: am I a nice colleague?”, asked the communicator. “Yes, he’s a very nice colleague, he cheers up the atmosphere”, replied Márcia. “Would she say otherwise?”, published the journalist on Instagram stories.