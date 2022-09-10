MC Loma’s 1st daughter is born. See the baby photo:

MC Loma announces the birth of her first child

THE MC Loma gave birth to her first daughter! The funk singer who became famous alongside the Lacração Twins announced the birth of her baby Melanie on Friday night (9). The first-time mom gave an emotional account of the arrival of her heiress.

At the age of 19, the funkeira announced her pregnancy in February this year. Since then, many rumors have arisen for her not disclosing the identity of the child’s father. On several occasions, the famous explained that it was her decision together with the boy who does not want exposure in the media.

“You’re the first thing right. From someone who only made a mistake, when I listened to his heart. I stopped… I ask you to keep it, to protect you forever,” he wrote. MC Loma by publishing the first photo of her daughter on the official profile of both the singer and little Melanie.

In the image released by the artist, the mother holds her little hand, still without revealing her face. According to the famous, she does not intend to show the baby on social networks. In some conversations with her followers during her pregnancy, she even said that she would also preserve her daughter’s image on the social network.

A great friend and stage companion, Mirella Santos celebrated on his social network the arrival of his niece of heart. “Updates of the moment: the most beautiful princess in the world was born. OHHH MELANIEEE. Auntie loves you. 09/09/2022”, said the artist showing the baby’s feet.

Even in this last week, MC Loma showed that everything was ready for the arrival of the daughter. She showed the details of the decoration of the neat little room, with the trousseau organized to receive Melanie.

Fans celebrated the news with the singer. “How sweet! God bless you”, wished a netizen. “Welcome princess,” said another follower. Yet another anxious fan celebrated: “Finally!”.

