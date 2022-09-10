Meet the giant and rare sheep that is worth more than luxury electric cars – News

The Ladoum are known as the “sheep queens” in Senegal and it’s no wonder. The price of a copy can exceed R$445,600 (US$85,000), more than a Porsche Taycan, a 2022 model electric car that starts at US$84,050.

It is important to note that, despite the exorbitant prices, the Ladoum is a new breed. According to records in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, the sheep is a hybrid of the Touabire breed, typical of Mauritania, and the Bali-Bali, from Mali.

The first time a Ladoum creation was recorded near Dakar was in the 1970s. Since then, the success of the species has only grown, thanks to genetic improvements.





To be truly expensive, a noble Ladoum must meet certain physical parameters. The main one is size — specimens of the breed reach 1.2 m from the shoulders to the ground, and weigh 180 kg. But it is also important that they have a big head and beautiful horns.

“The ladoum is popular because it is the best breed, one of the best breeds in the world. It is a big and beautiful animal, because of its characteristics: the big head with a muzzle, the dewlap, the symmetrical curled horns”, said the breeder and specialist Abou Kane, in an interview with Africa News.





“This breed is rare and highly valued, and everything rare in the world is expensive,” adds Abou.

Being expensive also guarantees a life of luxury for sheep of the breed. They do not eat in corrals, but in rooms full of pampering, with special bedding and food prepared exclusively for them.





The facilities also need to be protected to prevent cattle theft, which is common in certain regions of the country. Several breeders hire a security team to ensure the integrity of the animals.

It is also not slaughtered by breeders, but used to “beautify” and improve the genetics of other sheep in herds, in addition to interbreeding, which guarantees future sales.





To avoid genetic problems caused by inbreeding, breeders loan copies of the breed to each other, which guarantees variation.







And they are also carefully prepared to be present at festivals, such as the local party known as Tabaski.





Because of the continuous genetic improvement practiced by local breeders, the Ladoum are now considered status symbols in the country – like the hawks of Qatar and the golden arowanas of rich people in other countries.



