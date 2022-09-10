Mega-Sena: nobody hits the six tens and the prize reaches R$ 70 million | Brazil



The numbers drawn were: 01 – 05 – 06 – 16 – 22 – 39 – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The numbers drawn were: 01 – 05 – 06 – 16 – 22 – 39Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Published 09/09/2022 08:38 | Updated 09/09/2022 11:05

The Mega-Sena draw, held on the night of this Thursday, 8, in São Paulo, had no winner. With this, the prize for the next draw, which will take place this Saturday, 10, is accumulated at R$ 70 million, according to an estimate by Loterias Caixa.

The six dozen drawn at Espaço da Sorte, which is on Avenida Paulista, were: 01 – 05 – 06 – 16 – 22 – 39. The corner recorded 116 winning bets; each one will pay R$ 38,906.31. The court had 8,240 winning bets; and will individually pay a premium of R$ 782.44. Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw, at lottery houses accredited by Caixa, throughout the country or on the internet. The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50. Independence Lotofácil