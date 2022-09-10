Mega-Sena: nobody hits the six tens and the prize reaches R$ 70 million | Brazil

The numbers drawn were: 01 – 05 – 06 – 16 – 22 – 39Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil
Published 09/09/2022 08:38 | Updated 09/09/2022 11:05
The Mega-Sena draw, held on the night of this Thursday, 8, in São Paulo, had no winner. With this, the prize for the next draw, which will take place this Saturday, 10, is accumulated at R$ 70 million, according to an estimate by Loterias Caixa.
The corner recorded 116 winning bets; each one will pay R$ 38,906.31. The court had 8,240 winning bets; and will individually pay a premium of R$ 782.44.
Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw, at lottery houses accredited by Caixa, throughout the country or on the internet. The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.
Independence Lotofácil
Bets must be placed on specific tickets at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the internet.
If only one player wins the prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive more than R$ 1.3 million in income in the first month.
As in other Caixa Loterias special contests, the main prize does not accumulate. If there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the prize will be prorated among the winners of 14 numbers and so on.
The single bet costs BRL 2.50 and the player can choose from 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available on the wheel.