Mental health and its connection to the digital world

Nowadays, unfortunately, the great effects that internet consumption causes on the emotional stability and well-being of several people are perceived. young people. On account of this, the mental health of young people and teenagers in the digital environment is one of the most discussed topics in our daily lives.

Read more: Understand why it is necessary to take care of your children’s mental health, especially in childhood

How can social networks influence the mental health of young people and adolescents?

There’s no denying that social networks were a very important creation that revolutionized the world, bringing several benefits such as the extreme improvement in communication, increased visibility in everything we post, in addition to being a tool that greatly helped large and small companies in the professional environment.

However, along with all these benefits, social networks also ended up bringing harm, especially among young people. This is because they are entering the world of social networks earlier and earlier, and often end up not having the supervision that would be necessary in certain cases.

Unbridled access to the internet has brought several dangers, and this situation has become even more worrying in the pandemic, where young people ended up spending even more time connected, in addition to being more vulnerable to psychological disorders caused by the exaggerated use of the internet. For this reason, minimizing these consequences of internet addiction is currently one of the biggest challenges for Public Health.

This sudden increase in the use of social networks can end up increasing vulnerability in relation to the following points: impulsivity, mood disorders, anxiety, aggressive behavior, loneliness, low self-esteem and, in the worst cases, even practices that are harmful to the integrity of life.

How can we avoid these types of problems and make healthy use of social media?

To make a safer and healthier use of social networks, it is advisable to follow very important precautions, such as limiting the time of exposure on the internet, not letting it become an addiction but a form of distraction, prioritizing pages that add value, going after knowledge and things they add, increase inspections on sites that children and young people usually access, avoid showing intimacy on the internet, etc.

Finally, we can conclude that the influence of the relationship between the mental health of young people and social networks ends up depending a lot on the content accessed by them, which is why it is so essential to follow these tips!