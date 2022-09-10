Militão sues Karol, Google and Facebook and asks for compensation for posts – 09/09/2022

Real Madrid defender Éder Militão sued in court the influencer Karoline Lima, in addition to Google and Facebook, in a lawsuit in which he asks for R$ 45 thousand for moral damages. The player also tried to stop his ex-girlfriend from posting comments about him on the internet. According to the athlete, the influencer has been encouraging followers to promote persecution and harm her image on the network.

Militão, who has also been called up by the Brazilian national team, split from Karol on July 6 when she was 38 weeks pregnant, and has been criticized for allegedly abandoning his ex and her daughter, Cecília.

The defender filed a request for an injunction at the level of urgent guardianship, in which he asks that his ex-girlfriend be prevented from publishing derogatory content about him on social media. The request was twice denied by judge Eliana Adorno de Toledo Tavares because the player’s defense did not attach any post from Karoline herself in the process.

In the process, to which the report of the UOL Esporte had access, lawyer Newton Ferreira, who defends the defender, said the following:

“[Militão] has been suffering abuse and constant aggression to his personality on social networks, mainly through the Instagram application. Such annoyances are occurring constantly and unexpectedly through [Karol]which uses your personal account, through your profile and comments that are directed directly to the person of [Militão] in the aforementioned social network, exposing publications, videos, stories with the sole purpose of wearing down the image of [Militão]accompanied by a speech endowed with pejorative content.”

Facebook was cited for owning Instagram, the social network on which the comments were posted. The player also attached news prints on Google, reports considered derogatory to his image, in addition to asking for the process to proceed in secrecy of Justice, which was denied. The judge scheduled a conciliation hearing for February 2023, at which time the player, influencer and companies must meet to try to reach an agreement.

Karoline Lima and Éder Militão ended their relationship about two months ago, when the influencer from Ceará was about to give birth to Cecília, who was born four days after the end.

In contact with the UOL Esporte, Karoline Lima’s lawyer Gabriella Garcia said her client is dismayed. “She doesn’t want to appear. She was not properly cited, the citation was sent to Éder’s house, in Brazil. She is still absorbing everything, but we are already committed to preparing our defense”, she said.

The process was filed on June 30, that is, days before Cecília’s birth. Despite this, Karoline took no notice, because the magistrate Eliana Adorno de Toledo Tavares dismissed the injunction even before the influencer was mentioned. The judge understood that the documents attached to the case file do not prove that Karol had incited third parties against Militão.

“In the present case, from the elements brought to the case so far, no publication or comment made by the defendant is extracted [Karoline] which culminated in inciting the conduct of third parties. It is not possible to relate the comments published to an act perpetrated by the defendant”, wrote Judge Eliana in her decision.

Éder and his representatives asked for reconsideration, and the magistrate again denied it.

“Karol never wanted to harm Éder’s career, on the contrary, and all this will be demonstrated in our defense”, said lawyer Gabriella Garcia.

In the final stretch of pregnancy, Karoline used her social networks to vent about the difficulties of the moment and also about her relationship with the defender of Real Madrid and the Brazilian team.

In June, while in pain, the influencer told her followers that it was possible to find Militão in the “best clubs in Miami”. After that, the player still came to Brazil to spend a few days with his family and friends, but he didn’t post anything with the influencer.

Karoline also said that after the player returned to Madrid, she tried to continue the relationship because of her daughter, but she understood that there was no way and that she “wasn’t giving it anymore”.