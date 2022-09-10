Minister of the TSE asks for the withdrawal of publications by Janones against Bolsonaro

Parliamentarian associated the president with the suspension of the nursing salary floor; after the decision, parliamentarian released a video saying that he will comply with the decision

André Janones deleted the publications after TSE determination



the minister of Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino asked for the removal of fake news published by the federal deputy André Janones against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The contents associated the president with the suspension of the national salary floor for nursing. The posts, considered fake news by the court, were published on Facebook and Twitter. The floor was approved in Congress and sanctioned by Bolsonaro. However, the minister Luis Roberto Barrosoof Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined the provisional suspension after a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde). Janones is an ally of the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in this year’s elections, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the dispute for the Planalto.

In one of the posts, Janones wrote: “Attention. Urgent: Bolsonaro’s party would be behind the request to suspend the law that we passed in Congress, guaranteeing the minimum wage for nursing. If confirmed, it is serious, very serious!”. The president’s campaign claims the posts are an “undisguised lie” and claimed that Janones knew they were untrue. Sanseverino wrote in his decision that “the contested publications published untrue and manipulated claims that the candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro and his party somehow caused the suspension of the law that instituted the national salary floor for nursing professionals, transmitting the false message. that ‘Bolsonaro declares war on nursing’”. Also according to the minister, Janones published fake news on social media “even in the face of the certainty that the published content was untrue, a conduct that was even reprimanded by some media outlets”.

Janones published a video saying he does not agree with the decision. Even so, he said he will do it. The parliamentarian started the video in a more exalted tone. “I’m making this video to send a message. If they want to radicalize, I know how to radicalize. If they want to turn it up, I know how to turn it up. So, Mr Minister of the TSE, do you know what I am going to do with this decision of yours?”, he questioned. Then, more calmly, he said: “I will carry out this decision. Do you know why? Because that’s what a Democrat does. That is what makes someone who has respect for the institutions of our country, someone who wants to contribute to the strengthening of institutions and consequently of our democracy. I do not agree with this decision, but I will demonstrate all my disagreement with legal arguments”, he concluded. Posts with false information have been removed.