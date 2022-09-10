Ministry of Health expands public of vaccines against meningitis and HPV | Health

The Ministry also distributed the ACWY (Conjugate) meningococcal vaccine to the states. The indication is to take a dose or booster, according to vaccination status, for adolescents aged 11 to 14 years.

The ACWY meningococcal vaccine was already available for 11- and 12-year-olds and will now be offered temporarily to unvaccinated 11- to 14-year-olds.

The age group at greatest risk of illness for the disease is children under one year of age, however, adolescents and young adults are primarily responsible for maintaining the circulation of the disease.

Research indicates that it is in adolescents that meningococcal vaccines demonstrate a more robust immune response, with the persistence of protective antibodies for a prolonged period. This evidence supported the National Immunization Program (PNI) to include in the National Immunization Calendar the administration of booster doses with meningococcal conjugate vaccines during adolescence.

Immunization against HPV in adolescents is used by more than 100 countries in their national vaccination programs and several of them already have studies on the impact of this strategy, with positive results in terms of prevention and reduction of diseases caused by the virus, such as cancer. of the cervix, vulva, vagina, anal region, penis and oropharynx.

