Monkey runs away from zoo and comes back to ask for coat; watch video – International

Victoria Kozyreva, one of the zoo’s caretakers, said she sat in the park with the chimpanzee in an attempt to convince her to come home. (photo: Twitter @HannaLiubakova/ reproduction) Giving relief to the war news about kharkiv, one of the biggest Ukrainian cities, the city recorded an unusual and cute scene on Tuesday (6/9). A chimpanzee escaped from the zoo and was seen wandering the city streets.

But when it started to rain, she looked for one of the zoo workers who offered him a coat to protect himself. After putting on the clothes, the animal still asked the trainer for a hug.

In the video, it is further recorded that the staff took the chimpanzee back to the enclosure on a bicycle.

According to the zoo, Chichi was taken from the Feldman Ecopark, which is also in Kharkiv, where she was before, due to the bombings, and taken to the Kharkiv Zoo. At least 100 animals from the Feldman Ecopark died in the Ukrainian war. In addition, according to the reserve’s administration, six people who volunteered to remove the animals also died.

#Ukraine In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/4AGiAHw1wf %u2014 Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2022

NBC News, Victoria Kozyreva, one of the zoo’s caretakers, said she sat in the park with the chimpanzee in an attempt to convince her to come home. “Chimpanzees are highly intellectual creatures, it wasn’t difficult for her to break the fence and get out. After I heard she was gone, I followed her to the square and started talking to her,” she said.