Moraes denies PGR appeal to end investigation against Bolsonarista businessmen | Policy

The PGR appeal asked for the closure of the investigation and the cancellation of procedures performed. In the decision, taken on the same day, Moraes pointed out that the appeal was filed after the deadline and, therefore, could not even be analyzed.

In the operation, carried out two weeks ago, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants, breach of banking and telematic secrecy and blocking of all the businessmen’s bank accounts.

“The Interlocutory Appeal filed by the Attorney General’s Office, filed on 9/9/2022, is manifestly out of time, as it was filed only on 9/9/2022, after 18 (eighteen) days of the subpoena, when the deadline for 5 (five) days provided for in article 337, § 1, of the Internal Regulations of the Federal Supreme Court”, decided Moraes.

“Thus, in view of its manifest untimeliness, I do not know about the regimental grievance”, wrote the minister.

Later, in another decision, Moraes joined two inquiries: the one that investigates businessmen and the one that investigates the performance of digital militias. With that, the minister signals that he sees similarities between the facts investigated in the two cases.

The digital militias inquiry investigates the performance of an internet group that attacks democracy and state institutions.

The type of appeal presented by the PGR tried to bring the case to the collegiate analysis of the STF. The Public Prosecutor’s Office points out, in the document, a list of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the investigation:

lack of competence of the rapporteur minister to analyze the case;

violation of the accusatory procedural system;

absence of requirements established by law that authorize the measures, in addition to disproportionality;

lack of just cause and atypicality of the reported conduct (ie, understanding that there was no crime);

illegality of the evidence collected and those derived therefrom;

illegal embarrassment.

The PGR document sent to the STF is signed by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo.

She argues that the authorization of measures against businessmen was unconstitutional. For Lindôra, there were no minimal signs of irregularities to justify the decision.

“Given the prior demonstration of the unconstitutionalities and illegalities that emerge from this investigation, with the absolute nullity of all judicial and investigative acts already materialized, as well as the manifest atypicality of the investigated conducts and the absence of minimum evidential substrate, to show flagrant illegal embarrassment, It is urgent that the exceptional path of blocking this petition be adopted”, wrote the deputy prosecutor.

The Prosecutor’s Office argued that the any data gathered in the investigation will not be used by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“Consequently, any elements of information that may result from the judicial decision now being challenged will not be used by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the exclusive holder of the public criminal action, for the purposes of criminal prosecution, given its clear illegality”, he said.

The PGR pointed out that the elements of the operation were based only on news from the press and defended freedom of expression in application messages. Another argument is that the facts have no connection with the investigation that investigates the actions of a digital militia against democracy and institutions.

“In this line, the expression of ideas and thoughts in a private WhatsApp group, object of Petition No. regimentation of people and organization of a coup d’état, cannot be abstractly inserted and reputed as coming from a criminal organization that attacks the existence of the constituted powers and finances and incites crimes through mass dissemination on social networks, which will be detailed below in other topics of this manifestation”, says the resource.

The searches took place on August 23 and were authorized by Moraes at the request of the Federal Police. In the requests to carry out the measures, the PF told the Supreme that the investigations point to risks for democratic institutions in the face of the group’s mobilization.

The targets were: Afrânio Barreira Filho, from the Coco Bambu restaurant; Ivan Wrobel, from W3 Engenharia; José Isaac Peres, from the Multiplan group; José Koury, owner of Shopping Barra World; Luciano Hang, from Rede Havan; Luiz André Tissot, from Industria Sierra; Marco Aurélio Raymundo, from the Mormaii Network; and Meyer Joseph Nigri, from Tecnisa.

The investigators state that the objective is “to attack members of public institutions, to discredit the Brazilian electoral process, to reinforce the discourse of polarization, to generate animosity within Brazilian society itself, promoting the discrediting of the powers of the Republic, in addition to other crimes”.